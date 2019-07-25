French Word of the Day: bon gré, mal gré

<p>Do you need someone to just get on with something already? Read on for the perfect phrase to give them a kick up the butt.</p><p><strong>Why do I need to know </strong><i><strong>bon</strong></i><strong><i> gré, mal gré</i>?</strong></p><p>Sometimes in life, some things just need to be done. <i>Bon gré, mal gré</i> is a great way of conveying inevitability. </p><p><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><p>The expression <i class="gr-progress">bon</i><i> gré, mal gré</i> means "like it or not", "willingly or not" or "willy-nilly". </p><p>For example, if you've got a misbehaving child, you might say: <i>Tu </i><i>dois</i><i> ranger ta </i><i>chambre</i><i>, </i><i>bon</i><i> gré mal </i><i>gré ! - "You have to clean your room, whether you like it or not!"</i></p><p>And if they aren't eating their greens, you could quip: <i>Tu vas manger tes légumes, bon gré mal gré!</i> - "You'll eat your vegetables, whether you like it or not!"</p><p>Or, with the meaning "willy-nilly": <i>Je me </i><i>suis</i><i> mariée </i><i>bon</i><i> gré mal gré et </i><i>j'ai</i><i> </i><i>eu</i><i> des </i><i>enfants</i><i>.</i> - "I willy-nilly got married and had children."</p><p>The phrase can either be used when giving orders or simply describing something that's already happened. </p><p><strong>Did you know?</strong></p><p>There's a whole bunch of French phrases that use the "gré" part of <i>bon</i><i> gré, mal gré</i>. </p><p><i>A son gré </i>means "to one's liking",<i> de </i><i>bon</i><i> gré</i> or <i>de </i><i>plein</i><i> gré</i> is "willingly" and <i>de gré à gré</i> is "by mutual agreement". </p><p>For more French phrases, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">word of the day</a> section.</p>