EXPLAINED: 'Everyone is at risk' - What France's red level heatwave warning means for you

<p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190724/breaking-paris-and-northern-france-put-on-red-alert-for" target="_blank">Paris, parts of Normandy and much of northern France</a> were put on a<i>lerte rouge </i>by Météo France on Wednesday as the extreme heatwave saw temperatures soar towards 40C.</p><p>The country's health minister Agnes Buzyn warned that no one was out of risk given the high temperatures and urged people not to take part in any sport.</p><p>It was only the second time Méteo France has ever issued red level warnings for a <i>canicule</i> (heatwave) in France. The first time was during June's heatwave when several départements in the south were put on red alert as temperatures reached record levels in the country.</p><p>But it is unprecedented for Paris and the north of the country to be on a red alert for a heatwave.</p><p>So what does that mean in reality for members of the public?</p><p>In general an <i>alerte rouge</i> issued by Météo France, whether for storms or flooding, means the public need to take "absolute vigilance" because "dangerous" weather phenomenon with "exceptional intensity" are forecast.</p><p>The public are urged to keep up to date with the news and monitor the forecasts closely.</p><p>They are also urged to follow public safety advise strictly.</p><p>Météo France said "all of us are threatened, even healthy people".</p><div>It adds: "The danger is greater for seniors, people with chronic illness or mental health issues, people who take regular medication and people who are isolated."</div><div>Those who work outside are told to take care and watch out for the signs of heat stroke, which include: fever over 40C, hot, red and dry skin, headaches, nausea, drowsiness, intense thirst, confusion and convulsions.</div><div>Parents are advised to closely observe their children.</div><div>The general advice for people is to stay indoors in a cool place during the hottest part of the day. Drink regularly and soak your body in cold water when you get the chance. Avoid going out if possible.</div><div>Météo France also issues the following advice.</div><div><div>* In case of discomfort or behavioural problems, call a doctor.</div><div>* If you need help call your local town hall.</div><div>* If you have elderly, chronically ill or isolated people in your life, check in with them or visit them twice a day. Accompany them to a cool place.</div><div>* During the day close shutters, curtains and windows. Ventilate at night.</div><div>* Use fan and/or air conditioning if available. Otherwise try to go to a cool or air-conditioned place (such as a supermarket or cinema) for two to three hours a day.</div><div>* Wet your body several times a day with a mist, a washcloth or by taking showers or baths.</div><div>* Adults and children: drink plenty of water, the elderly: drink 1.5L of water per day and eat normally.</div><div>* Do not go out during the hottest hours (11am-9pm).</div><div>* If you have to go out wear a hat and light clothing.</div><div>* Limit your physical activities.</div></div><div></div>