France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Two Britons die in mid-air plane crash in French Alps

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
24 July 2019
13:57 CEST+02:00
aircraft

Share this article

Two Britons die in mid-air plane crash in French Alps
The view of Barcelonette in the southern French Alps where the two aircraft took off from. Photo: Akos Hajdu
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
24 July 2019
13:57 CEST+02:00
Two British light aircraft collided mid-air after taking off from an airstrip in the southern French Alps on Wednesday, killing two fliers while a third survived the accident, local authorities said.

A pilot and passenger in one of the planes had been declared dead, a statement from the local government office in the village of Digne-les-Bains said, adding that they were aged 37 and 18 and were both British.

The pilot of the second plane, who was also British, survived the crash with light injuries after the collision close to the Italian border.

The aircraft had taken off earlier from the Barcelonnette-Saint-Pons airstrip in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region in southern France (pictured below)..

French emergency services backed by a police helicopter were at the scene, while an investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident, the statement added.

Google street view

 
aircraft

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about the new heatwave hitting France this week
  2. Heatwave: Which Paris Metro lines have air con and which are unbearably hot?
  3. HEATWAVE LATEST: Alerts extended across France with Paris set for record high temperature
  4. 'A giant liar with a mop of hair': What the French think of Boris Johnson
  5. French Word of the Day: Estivant

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
View all notices
Post a new notice