Two Britons die in mid-air plane crash in French Alps

<p>A pilot and passenger in one of the planes had been declared dead, a statement from the local government office in the village of Digne-les-Bains said, adding that they were aged 37 and 18 and were both British.</p><p>The pilot of the second plane, who was also British, survived the crash with light injuries after the collision close to the Italian border.</p><p>The aircraft had taken off earlier from the Barcelonnette-Saint-Pons airstrip in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region in southern France (pictured below)..</p><p>French emergency services backed by a police helicopter were at the scene, while an investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident, the statement added.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563970184_Screenshot 2019-07-24 at 14.05.57.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 421px;" />Google street view</p>