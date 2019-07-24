Train services between Paris, London and Brussels halted after accident

<p>According to network operator Infrabel, a Eurostar train bound for London tore down part of the cable support just outside the Belgian capital, blocking the high-speed line.</p><p>A Thalys service to Paris behind the Eurostar was also halted, and 300 passengers had to be transferred to another train to return to Brussels and await a replacement.</p><p>The 600 passengers on the Eurostar were given water and eventually taken back to Brussels, the Belga news agency said.</p><p>Thalys reports long delays on its Paris services.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-><p dir="ltr" lang="en">📢 Due to the power failure on the Belgian line, we're advising people not to travel this route today. In addition, these trains have been cancelled:🔶<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ES9132?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ES9132</a> 12:58 LDN>BXS🔶<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ES9141?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ES9141</a> 14:56 BXS > LDNYou can change your ticket for free or refund here <a href="https://t.co/1g1leNzM9s">https://t.co/1g1leNzM9s</a></p>— Eurostar (@Eurostar) <a href="https://twitter.com/Eurostar/status/1153990116936953856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">24 July 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Eurostar says that it's services between London, Lille and Brussels are currently cancelled until 7pm and is advising people not to travel.</p><p>Anyone who has a ticket for those trains can either exchange it for a later date or ask for a refund.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">⚠️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InfoTrafic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InfoTrafic</a>Suite à un incident avec une rame Eurostar à Halle (Belgique), le caténaire de la ligne à grande vitesse est touché.Il y a une forte perturbation de trafic.</p>— Thalys (@thalys_fr) <a href="https://twitter.com/thalys_fr/status/1154045589497106432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2019</a></blockquote></div>