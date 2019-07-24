France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Train services between Paris, London and Brussels halted after accident

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
24 July 2019
16:41 CEST+02:00
transport

Share this article

Train services between Paris, London and Brussels halted after accident
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
24 July 2019
16:41 CEST+02:00
Train services between Paris, London and Brussels were disrupted by a failure on an overhead power line on Wednesday, delaying hundreds of passengers during a record heatwave.

According to network operator Infrabel, a Eurostar train bound for London tore down part of the cable support just outside the Belgian capital, blocking the high-speed line.

A Thalys service to Paris behind the Eurostar was also halted, and 300 passengers had to be transferred to another train to return to Brussels and await a replacement.

The 600 passengers on the Eurostar were given water and eventually taken back to Brussels, the Belga news agency said.

Thalys reports long delays on its Paris services.

 

Eurostar says that it's services between London, Lille and Brussels are currently cancelled until 7pm and is advising people not to travel.

Anyone who has a ticket for those trains can either exchange it for a later date or ask for a refund.

 

 
transport

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about the new heatwave hitting France this week
  2. Heatwave: Which Paris Metro lines have air con and which are unbearably hot?
  3. HEATWAVE LATEST: Alerts extended across France with Paris set for record high temperature
  4. 'A giant liar with a mop of hair': What the French think of Boris Johnson
  5. French Word of the Day: Estivant

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
View all notices
Post a new notice