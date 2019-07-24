Train services between Paris, London and Brussels halted after accident

According to network operator Infrabel, a Eurostar train bound for London tore down part of the cable support just outside the Belgian capital, blocking the high-speed line.

A Thalys service to Paris behind the Eurostar was also halted, and 300 passengers had to be transferred to another train to return to Brussels and await a replacement.

The 600 passengers on the Eurostar were given water and eventually taken back to Brussels, the Belga news agency said.

Thalys reports long delays on its Paris services.

📢 Due to the power failure on the Belgian line, we're advising people not to travel this route today. In addition, these trains have been cancelled:

🔶#ES9132 12:58 LDN>BXS

🔶#ES9141 14:56 BXS > LDN

You can change your ticket for free or refund here https://t.co/1g1leNzM9s — Eurostar (@Eurostar) 24 July 2019

Eurostar says that it's services between London, Lille and Brussels are currently cancelled until 7pm and is advising people not to travel.

Anyone who has a ticket for those trains can either exchange it for a later date or ask for a refund.