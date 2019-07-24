French scientists find thigh bone of giant dinosaur in Charente

<p>The two-metre long femur, which weighs half a tonne, was found in 140 million-year-old former marshland now in the vineyards around Cognac.</p><p>The Angeac-Charente excavation site is unique in Europe and 7,500 bones belonging to 45 different dinosaur species have been found there since scientists first began excavating it in 2010.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Un fémur de dinosaure géant découvert en Charente <a href="https://t.co/KpdOCn6hZI">https://t.co/KpdOCn6hZI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rediff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rediff</a></p>— Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) <a href="https://twitter.com/le_Parisien/status/1153930876004311040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">24 July 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The thigh bone is thought to have belonged to a sauropod, a herbivorous dinosaur believed to be the largest animal that ever walked the earth.</p><p>Jean-François Tournepiche, curator at the Angouleme Museum, said: "This femur is huge! And in an exceptional state of conservation. It's very moving."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563959075_000_Par8239134 (1).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><i>Scientists at work on the Angeac-Charente site. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Ronan Allain, paleontologist at the Natural History Museum in Paris, added: "We can see the insertions of muscles and tendons, scars.</p><p>"This is a very rare find as large pieces tend to collapse on themselves, to fragment."</p><p>Over the last decade, scientists have managed to reconstitute more than 50 percent of a sauropod using several individuals discovered at Angeac.</p>