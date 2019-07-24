France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Former French economy minister beaten and robbed at Paris home

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
24 July 2019
08:14 CEST+02:00
crimethiefvoxjustice

Share this article

Former French economy minister beaten and robbed at Paris home
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
24 July 2019
08:14 CEST+02:00
A former French economy minister, Thierry Breton, was robbed and beaten in his Paris home along with his wife and live-in chauffeur, sources close to the police investigation told AFP on Tuesday.

Two men wearing ski-masks and gloves and wielding handguns entered the property late Saturday night through an unlocked window, waking the couple who were threatened and hit, two sources said, confirming a report first given by the newspaper Le Parisien.

The intruders then found the chauffeur, and locked all three victims in a bathroom before making off with what one of the sources said was a diamond bracelet worth 50,000 euros ($56,000) and several hundred euros in cash.

Breton, who was minister 2005-2007 and has been CEO of major French IT company Atos since 2009, suffered a wound to his head while his wife had a wrist hurt. Neither required hospitalisation.

 
crimethiefvoxjustice

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about the new heatwave hitting France this week
  2. Heatwave: Which Paris Metro lines have air con and which are unbearably hot?
  3. HEATWAVE LATEST: Alerts extended across France with Paris set for record high temperature
  4. 'A giant liar with a mop of hair': What the French think of Boris Johnson
  5. French Word of the Day: Estivant

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/07
Looking for long-term, unfurnished rental/Provence
20/07
Residential Astronomy Centre
20/07
Job vacancy: Reporter for The Local France
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
View all notices
Post a new notice