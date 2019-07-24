EXPLAINED: What a red level heatwave warning in France means for the public

Paris, parts of Normandy and much of northern France were put on alerte rouge by Météo France on Wednesday as the extreme heatwave saw temperatures soar towards 40C.

The country's health minister Agnes Buzyn warned that no one was out of risk given the high temperatures and urged people not to take part in any sport.

It was only the second time Méteo France has ever issued red level warnings for a canicule (heatwave) in France. The first time was during June's heatwave when several départements in the south were put on red alert as temperatures reached record levels in the country.

But it is unprecedented for Paris and the north of the country to be on a red alert for a heatwave.

So what does that mean in reality for members of the public?

In general an alerte rouge issued by Météo France, whether for storms or flooding, means the public need to take "absolute vigilance" because "dangerous" weather phenomenon with "exceptional intensity" are forecast.

The public are urged to keep up to date with the news and monitor the forecasts closely.

They are also urged to follow public safety advise strictly.

Météo France said "all of us are threatened, even healthy people".

It adds: "The danger is greater for seniors, people with chronic illness or mental health issues, people who take regular medication and people who are isolated."

Those who work outside are told to take care and watch out for the signs of heat stroke, which include: fever over 40C, hot, red and dry skin, headaches, nausea, drowsiness, intense thirst, confusion and convulsions.

Parents are advised to closely observe their children.

The general advice for people is to stay indoors in a cool place during the hottest part of the day. Drink regularly and soak your body in cold water when you get the chance. Avoid going out if possible.

Météo France also issues the following advice.

* In case of discomfort or behavioural problems, call a doctor. * If you need help call your local town hall. * If you have elderly, chronically ill or isolated people in your life, check in with them or visit them twice a day. Accompany them to a cool place. * During the day close shutters, curtains and windows. Ventilate at night. * Use fan and/or air conditioning if available. Otherwise try to go to a cool or air-conditioned place (such as a supermarket or cinema) for two to three hours a day. * Wet your body several times a day with a mist, a washcloth or by taking showers or baths. * Adults and children: drink plenty of water, the elderly: drink 1.5L of water per day and eat normally. * Do not go out during the hottest hours (11am-9pm). * If you have to go out wear a hat and light clothing. * Limit your physical activities.



