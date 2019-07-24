French emergency services braced as temperatures continue to rise

<p>The heatwave is set to reach its top temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 46C expected in the south, and 41C in Paris.</p><ul><li><strong>80 of France's 96 mainland départements are on heat alert</strong></li><li><strong>Dozens of temperature records are expected to be broken on Wednesday</strong></li><li><strong>Paris has activated its emergency heatwave plan</strong></li><li><strong>Two nuclear reactors shut down to save water</strong></li><li><strong>Water restrictions are in place across France</strong></li><li><strong>Farmers warn of devastated harvests</strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563956507_000_1J14ZM.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><i>Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Bordeaux has already broken its all time record for heat - recording a temperature on 41.2C on Tuesday - and weather forecasters expect more records to tumble on Wednesday and Thursday.</p><p>And emergency services are braced for a spike in cases of heat related illnesses, with doctors warning of the cumulative effects of prolonged exposure to heat.</p><p>Serge Smadja, Secretary General of SOS Médecins, <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/societe/pourquoi-cette-seconde-canicule-sera-plus-dure-a-supporter-24-07-2019-8122545.php">told Le Parisien</a> that Thursday was expected to be a "complicated day" for ambulances and hospital emergency departments.</p><p>He said: "There is inevitably a cumulative effect, especially for fragile people. The repetition of these episodes is always a little more dangerous."</p><p>A second heatwave so soon after the one at the end of June did not allow people's bodies to recover, he added.</p><p>Across the country the effects of the heatwave are increasingly being felt.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190723/frances-official-advice-on-staying-cool-during-the-heatwave">Here's France's official advice on how to stay chilled during a heatwave</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190723/heatwave-is-it-ever-legally-too-hot-to-work-in-france">Is it ever legally too hot to work in France?</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190723/heatwave-which-metro-lines-have-air-con-and-which-are-hotter-than-hell">Which Paris Metro lines have air con and which are hotter than hell?</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190717/drought-alerts-in-france-heres-what-you-can-do-to-save-water">Drought alerts in France - here's what you can do to save water</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563956548_000_1J19BO.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>In Paris authorities have again <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190624/cool-rooms-pools-and-water-fountains-paris-activates-emergency-heat-plan">activated their emergency heatwave plan</a>, which includes keeping a number of the city's parks open overnight, installing cool water misters and opening 'cool rooms' for people overcome with the heat.</p><p>A total of 80 of France's 96 mainland départements were on heat alert on Wednesday.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563957694_Screenshot 2019-07-24 at 08.00.44.png" style="width: 550px; height: 511px;" /></p><p>As the Tour de France reached its final week in the southeast of the country, ice foot baths and extra water points were on hand to avoid dehydration.</p><p>"In the third week of the Tour de France, I think heat like this could make the difference," said Davide Bramati, head of sport for team Deceuninck, whose cyclist Julian Alaphilippe is currently leading the world-famous race.</p><p>French energy company EDF said it would temporarily shut down the two reactors at its Golftech nuclear power plant this week in the southern Tarn-et-Garonne department, in a bid to limit the heating of water used to keep reactors cool.</p><p>Reactor number 2 shut down on Tuesday evening and number 1 will shut on Wednesday, with both due to stay shut until July 30.</p><p>France is gearing up for a surge in electricity use this week, but the national electricity board said Monday that there will be enough supplies.</p><p>The government outlawed animal transportation "for economic reasons" between 1pm and 6pm in areas affected by heat alerts.</p><p>The heatwave has also caused water shortages in dozens of regions across France, with a drought raising concerns for farmers producing crops from potatoes to grapes.</p><p>In the Vosges mountains of eastern France, farmers have been forced to let their cattle graze pastures on what are ski slopes in winter in order to feed them.</p>