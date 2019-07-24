BREAKING: Paris and northern France put on RED alert as temperatures soar towards 40C

<p>Météo France took the stop of increasing the alert level from orange to red with the worst of the heatwave still to hit the Paris region and northern France.</p><p>As well as Paris and its surrounding départements in Île-de-France, other parts of the north on red alert included parts of Normandy and the Hauts-de-France region.</p><p>Some 60 départements were still on orange alert, with only Brittany escaping the sweltering heatwave.</p><p>The red alerts will be in place until Thursday when temperatures are set to peak in northern France. The all-time high <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190723/the-cities-in-france-that-could-see-record-high-temperatures-this-week">temperature recorded in Paris of 40.4C could well be broken.</a></p><p>Météo France believe temperatures in Paris could reach 42C on Thursday.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">BREAKING - 20 départements en vigilance rouge à partir de 16h (Meteo France) <a href="https://t.co/uXWjcsDgN6">pic.twitter.com/uXWjcsDgN6</a></p>— WikiStrike (@WikistrikeW) <a href="https://twitter.com/WikistrikeW/status/1154015867052732418?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn had a stern warning for members of the public who could suffer health problems as a result of the extreme heat: "Everyone is at risk with these kinds of temperatures."</p><p>She warned that it was ill-advised to take part in any sporting activity over the coming days.</p><p>It's only the second time Météo France has issued red level warnings for a heatwave in France. The first time was during June's heatwave when several départements in the south were place on red alert as France recorded its highest ever temperature of 46C.</p><div>The red level alert, which is for a "dangerous weather phenomenon" comes with some warnings for the public to take the upmost precaution.</div><div>Météo France said "all of us are threatened, even healthy people".</div><div>It adds: "The danger is greater for seniors, people with chronic illness or mental health issues, people who take regular medications and people who are isolated."</div><div>Those who work outside are told to take care and watch out for the signs of heat stroke, which include: fever over 40C, hot, red and dry skin, headaches, nausea, drowsiness, intense thirst, confusion and convulsions.</div>