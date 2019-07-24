France's news in English

BREAKING: Paris and northern France put on RED alert as temperatures soar towards 40C

24 July 2019
15:31 CEST+02:00
heatwaveweather

Photo: AFP
24 July 2019
Paris was one of 20 départements in the north of France to be place on red alert on Wednesday afternoon as the heatwave saw temperatures soar towards the 40C mark.

Météo France took the stop of increasing the alert level from orange to red with the worst of the heatwave still to hit the Paris region and northern France.

As well as Paris and its surrounding départements in Île-de-France, other parts of the north on red alert included parts of Normandy and the Hauts-de-France region.

Some 60 départements were still on orange alert, with only Brittany escaping the sweltering heatwave.

The red alerts will be in place until Thursday when temperatures are set to peak in northern France. The all-time high temperature recorded in Paris of 40.4C could well be broken.

Météo France believe temperatures in Paris could reach 42C on Thursday.

France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn had a stern warning for members of the public who could suffer health problems as a result of the extreme heat: "Everyone is at risk with these kinds of temperatures."

She warned that it was ill-advised to take part in any sporting activity over the coming days.

It's only the second time Météo France has issued red level warnings for a heatwave in France. The first time was during June's heatwave when several départements in the south were place on red alert as France recorded its highest ever temperature of 46C.

The red level alert, which is for a "dangerous weather phenomenon" comes with some warnings for the public to take the upmost precaution.
 
Météo France said "all of us are threatened, even healthy people".
 
It adds: "The danger is greater for seniors, people with chronic illness or mental health issues, people who take regular medications and people who are isolated."
 
Those who work outside are told to take care and watch out for the signs of heat stroke, which include: fever over 40C, hot, red and dry skin, headaches, nausea, drowsiness, intense thirst, confusion and convulsions.

 

 
