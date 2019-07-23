Will France's 'flying soldier' make it across the Channel to England?

<p>Former jet-skiing champion Franky Zapata has pledged to go ahead on Thursday on his device, which can reach speeds up to 190 km/h.</p><p>It will come 10 days days after the entrepreneur wowed crowds when he flew above the Champs-Elysees in Paris in front of President Emmanuel Macron for the annual July 14th military parade.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190714/french-inventor-soars-above-bastille-parade-on-flyboard">French inventor on flyboard soars above Bastille Day parade</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190714/in-pictures-paris-wows-the-world-with-bastille-day-parade">IN PICTURES: Paris wows the world with Bastille Day parade</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563868078_000_1J097X.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 423px;" /></p><p>But authorities are divided over the daredevil venture, which will mark 110 years to the day since Frenchmen Louis Bleriot made the first aeroplane flight across the Channel.</p><p>While the civil aviation authority (DGAC) has approved the crossing from a beach near Calais to Dover in southern England - a distance of around 50km - local maritime authorities have urged against it on safety grounds.</p><p>"We wrote to him to express our disapproval of the project," the local maritime authority in northern France told AFP last week.</p><p>"It's an extremely dangerous area. We weren't sure if he'd be able to fly over container ships. The Calais strait sees a quarter of the world's traffic, including very large boats".</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The flying soldier <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/14Juillet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#14Juillet</a> <a href="https://t.co/8GS8JJNUx8">pic.twitter.com/8GS8JJNUx8</a></p>— Michaela Wiegel (@MichaelaWiegel) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelaWiegel/status/1150323769648582656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">14 July 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p><strong>'Total nonsense'</strong></p><p>Zapata has been asked to alert maritime safety officers when he begins the crossing "so they can track him and respond to any problems at sea".</p><p>The Marseille-born engineer, who carries the kerosene for the flyboard in a rucksack on his back, said the concerns were "total nonsense".</p><p>"They let me fly 30 metres away from the President but now they're talking about the risk of hitting a boat?" he told French TV channel BFM on Friday.</p><p>"Even the maritime safety authority agreed (that)... there are a dozen slots during the day when there are no boats." </p><p>Zapata launched his "Flyboard Air" in 2016, the latest addition to his eponymous brand, which includes a water-propelled hoverboard and a flying jet-ski priced at €4,500.</p><p>The device is powered by five small jet engines and controlled by a handheld throttle, which Zapata activates to take off after strapping himself into a pair of boots attached to the board.</p><p>Features include "auto-hover mode" and "quick release boots" in case of an emergency landing on water, according to Zapata's website.</p><p><strong>Military potential</strong></p><p>The French government has praised the "Made In France" invention and even hinted at its military potential.</p><p>President Emmanuel Macron posted a video of Zapata's stunt at the July 14 parade, with the caption, "Proud of our army, modern and innovative".</p><p>French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told France Inter radio that the "Flyboard" "can allow tests for different kinds of uses, for example as a flying logistical platform or, indeed, as an assault platform."</p><p>Zapata said the device can run autonomously for around 10 minutes, and that he would need to make a refuelling stop on a boat in English waters.</p><p>"We were originally planning to refuel mid-flight but we had to change all that about ten days ago," he told French TV channel BFM on Friday, explaining that French authorities had denied him permission to re-fuel in French waters.</p><p>A second boat will be waiting nearer the English coast "in case a second refuel is needed", said Anna Venekas, a spokeswoman for Zapata. </p><p>The English Channel, a 34 km stretch of water between France and Britain, has attracted daredevils before.</p><p>In 2010, America's Jonathan Trappe crossed the Channel dangling from a bunch of helium balloons.</p><p>And in 2003, Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner - who went on to jump from the edge of space in 2012 - glided from England to France wearing an aerodynamic suit fitted with a six-foot carbon-fibre wing.</p>