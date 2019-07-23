Nudists in Paris fed up with 'perverts hiding in the bushes'

The nudist zone in the Bois de Vincennes on the eastern edge of Paris opened last year to much acclaim from the capital's naturists.

They had long demanded to be given an area where they could hang out without their clothes on.

The City Hall under Mayor Anne Hidalgo bowed to their wishes and dedicated an over of over two acres to naturists which is open from April to October.

Since the space was opened back in 2017, it has proved very popular, with 400 visitors on sunny weekend days, and 100-200 during the week, according to the Paris naturist association.

But naturists are now complaining that inappropriate behaviour, something explicitly banned by authorities, is now becoming more and more common.

Examples of a couple having sex in front of naturists and a voyeur hanging around the edge of the area until he was booted out are given as examples of annoying behaviour that naturists are growing tired of.

"Voyeurs and exhibitionists come and bother the women, some masturbate in front of them, of course they are afraid," a naturist called Bernard told Le Monde newspaper adding that women only number around five percent of naturists who use the area.

AFP

"Sometimes a police squad comes by but if they don't catch in anyone in the act of committing a crime, then they can't punish anyone," he added.

His friend William added: "the perverts take advantage of the ambiguity of the mixing of men and women here."

"There are no toilets, but for men it's easier, you can go to the woods. For women, it's more complicated, there are perverts waiting in the bushes to watch them," he said.

Mayor of the 12th Arrondissement Catherine Baratti-Elbaz confirmed that authorities were aware of incidents in the nudist zone and vowed to step up park patrols to try to eradicate the problem.

But she stressed that the Bois de Vincennes and the Bois de Boulogne on the western edge of the city have long had a reputation for being places where people go to partake in sexual acts and prostitution.

Police say no official complaints have been reported this year but that last July five people were arrested for sexual exhibitionism and several people were kicked out of the area.

Naturists have said they prefer to deal with the issue of voyeurs and exhibitionists themselves rather than involve the police. Some say the problems at the nudist zone are exaggerated.

France is considered the top holiday destination for naturists in Europe with millions heading to the country each summer.

It's popularity has led to a thriving naturism industry with campsites, beaches and hotels set aside for those wanting to spend a holiday in the buff.