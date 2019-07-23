Paris region bans cars and cuts Metro ticket prices over pollution spike

<p>Around 60 percent of vehicles in the Paris region of Île-de-France were banned from the roads on Tuesday as part of an anti-pollution system brought in by authorities.</p><p>The scheme, known as "circulation differenciée" or "alternate circulation" bans the most polluting cars from taking to the roads when there is a likely spike in air pollution in and around the French capital.</p><p>It is based on pollution stickers that each car has, known as Crit'Air, which range from the number zero - the least polluting cars to 5, which are the most polluting.</p><p>From Tuesday all vehicles with Crit'Air stickers 3,4 or 5 are unable to be driven inside the Paris exterior ring road the A86 - which encompasses Paris and the suburbs.</p><p>Similar restrictions were put in place in the Lyon region where vehicles with Crit'Air stickers 4 and 5 were banned from a perimeter around the city. </p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190722/south-west-france-place-on"><strong>HEATWAVE LATEST: Alerts extended across France with Paris set for record temperature</strong></a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563863823_000_1859Q0.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>That equates to some 4.7 million vehicles registered in the greater Paris region that will have to be left at home.</p><p>And that figure doesn't even include all the vehicles with Crit'Air stickers 3,4 or 5 that are registered outside Île-de-France, but will be banned from inside the A86.</p><p>The ban runs from 5.30am until midnight but will likely be extended given the heatwave is forecast to last all week.</p><p>In another measure that impacts drivers, speed limits in the Paris region have been reduced from 130km/h to 110km/h on the motorway.</p><p>On dual carriageways the speed limits are set at 90km/h and at 70km/h on secondary roads.</p><p>To make up for the impact on motorists, commuters can buy a one-day travel pass to use on public transport in the Paris region for just €3.80.</p>
