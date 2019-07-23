France's official advice on staying chilled during the heatwave

In total 59 départements - roughly two thirds of France - are on orange alert for heat, which is officially defined by Météo France as temperatures that can be harmful to health. So what should you be aware of and how can you stay cool?

The main danger during this week is sunstroke and dehydration and those classed as particularly vulnerable are children, the elderly and people with long term health conditions. People who work outside in physically demanding roles can also be at risk during periods of extreme heat.

The Ministry of Health has begun broadcasting warnings on TV and radio urging people to stay hydrated, avoid getting overheated and check on elderly or isolated neighbours.

During the June heatwave, health minister Agnès Buzyn expressed her exasperation with people who were jogging in the hottest part of the day.

She said: "I'm worried about people who are downplaying this, who are continuing to exercise as usual or stay out in the sun.

"This affects all of us, nobody is a superman when it comes to dealing with the extreme heat."

So apart from avoiding noon marathons, what should you do?

Drink water

It might sound obvious, but be sure to drink plenty of water - even when you're not thirsty. It's recommended that you drink at least somewhere between 1.5 and 2 litres per day.

And to avoid dehydration stay off the alcohol, yes that even includes rosé wine with ice in it. Eat plenty of fresh fruit.

Stay inside

Try and avoid going outside between the hours of 11 am and 9 pm. If you have to, then be sure to wear light clothes, preferably cotton or linen as it lets your skin breathe. It's not a bad idea to take a parasol.

Shut the shutters or blinds

On the home front, keep the blinds closed throughout the hottest hours of the day. If you have shutters, keep them closed in the day. It may seem counter intuitive to keep everything closed, but one of the main reasons that French homes have shutters is to keep you cool in the summer. (The other is to keep you warm in the winter)

When the temperature drops in the evening, open the windows and doors to get some fresh air in there.

Douse yourself in water

Cold showers or a swim are great, but there are plenty of other ways to cool down. Filling a bucket with water for your feet or placing a wet or damp towel on your head and shoulders can make a big difference. The French are keen on facial misting sprays, which are sold in most supermarkets and pharmacies.

If you're in a city feel free to use fountains or water features to cool down, unlike in Italy where tourists have been prosecuted for jumping into fountains, in France authorities will turn a blind eye if it's hot.