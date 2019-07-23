'An incompetent jester': France delivers its verdict on Britain's new PM Boris Johnson

Press and politicians in France reacted on Tuesday as Johnson was confirmed as the winner of the Tory leadership contest, and therefore Britain's next Prime Minister.

In a result announced in London on Tuesday afternoon, Johnson was confirmed the winner with 92,153 votes, beating Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt who took 46,656 votes.

Current Prime Minister Theresa May had already announced that she will step down on Wednesday, ushering in the reign of controversial former journalist Johnson.

Only members of the British Conservative party were eligible to vote in the leadership contest - a total of 159,320 people.

Johnson himself has never been shy of a bit of French bashing - who could forget his infamous 'turds' comment when he was Foreign Secretary?

And the French have not held back on their opinions of him. On Tuesday the media and politicians gave their views on the new leader of Britain and some of them were far from flattering.

How Johnson is seen across La Manche. Photo Libération

Leftwing daily newspaper Libération describes him as "a liar, self-centred, obsessed with money but appreciated for his eccentricity and self-derision, the former mayor of London, who became a Eurosceptic to stand out from the crowd" in an article headlined 'Boris Johnson, future Queen's jester'.

Radio station France Info is equally unsparing, while conceding that Johnson is "certainly very clever" they describe him as someone who has "a history of incompetence and is known as a buffoon".

LCI TV channel were more concerned by the potential alliance between Johnson and US President Donald Trump which they described as "unwanted".

"Should we be scared of Boris Johnson?" LCI asked.

LCI pointed out that Trump and Johnson had much in common, including the fact they were both born in New York, both have bad hair cuts and both have launched stinging attacks on Hilary Clinton in the past.

The channel said the similarities don't stop there. They have both been accused of racism recently and of pushing fake news and lies in the media.

Le Parisien headlines its article 'Boris Johnson, anti European . . . and half Alsatian'

And newspaper Le Parisien points out that although Johnson is now running on an anti EU ticket, he himself is French, or at least partially.

His grandmother was half French, born in Versailles and with roots in the Alsace region of France - hence his middle name of de Pfeffel.

Meanwhile Le Monde - the heavyweight French daily paper known as the newspaper of record - has republished an editorial simply saying "Boris Johnson leading the UK? No thanks!" `

France was already shocked when Boris Johnson was appointed Foreign Secretary back in 2016.

The then French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault called him a "liar", a term regularly used by President Emmanuel Macron to refer to those who led the Brexit campaign.

"Did you see his tactics during the [Brexit] campaign? He lied a lot to the British," Ayrault said in an interview on radio station Europe 1. "Now it's he who's up against it to defend his country."

The French media were also hardly complimentary towards Johnson after his appointment as Foreign Secretary.

Le Figaro described him as a "pure product of the British conservative aristocracy, developed and trained to govern", saying that he appears to be "guided by opportunism".

France Inter referred to the former journalist who was sacked by The Times as "the giant with the mop of hair".