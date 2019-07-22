Public in France warned about heatwave as south west placed on alert

Several départements in the centre and south east of the country were also placed on alert as the country began to heat up.

The orange alerts - the second highest warning level - were issued for the following départements: Ardèche (07), Ariège (09), Aveyron (12), Charente (16), Charente-Maritime (17), Corrèze (19), Dordogne (24), Drôme (26), Haute-Garonne (31), Gers (32), Gironde (33), Isère (38), Landes (40), Lot (46), Lot-et-Garonne (47), Pyrénées-Atlantiques (64), Hautes-Pyrénées (65), Rhône (69), Tarn (81), Tarn-et-Garonne (82) and Haute-Vienne (87).

They are are expected to remain in place for much of the week with France set to bake under a new heatwave.

Temperatures in the south west were forecast to edge up towards 40C on Monday but Wednesday looks like being the hottest day across the country.

It is likely that the country's weather agency Météo France will issue more heatwave alerts for other parts of the country throughout the week.

Map: Météo France

As ever the canicule (heatwave) warning issued by Météo France brings with it advice for members of the public.

People, especially the elderly and most vulnerable, are advised to spend as much of the day as possible in a cool place, avoid going outside when the day is at its hottest and drink water regularly.

Météo France also issues the following advice.

* In case of discomfort or behavioural problems, call a doctor.

* If you need help call your local town hall.

* If you have elderly, chronically ill or isolated people in your life, check in with them or visit them twice a day. Accompany them to a cool place.

* During the day close shutters, curtains and windows. Ventilate at night.

* Use fan and/or air conditioning if available. Otherwise try to go to a cool or air-conditioned place (such as a supermarket or cinema) for two to three hours a day.

* Wet your body several times a day with a mist, a washcloth or by taking showers or baths.

* Adults and children: drink plenty of water, the elderly: drink 1.5L of water per day and eat normally.

* Do not go out during the hottest hours (11am-9pm).

* If you have to go out wear a hat and light clothing.

* Limit your physical activities.

The symptoms of heat stroke are listed as: fever above 40C, hot, red, dry skin, headache, nausea, drowsiness, intense thirst, confusion, convulsions and loss of consciousness.