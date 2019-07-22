Public in France warned about heatwave as south west placed on alert

<p>Several départements in the centre and south east of the country were also placed on alert as the country began to heat up.</p><p>The orange alerts - the second highest warning level - were issued for the following départements: Ardèche (07), Ariège (09), Aveyron (12), Charente (16), Charente-Maritime (17), Corrèze (19), Dordogne (24), Drôme (26), Haute-Garonne (31), Gers (32), Gironde (33), Isère (38), Landes (40), Lot (46), Lot-et-Garonne (47), Pyrénées-Atlantiques (64), Hautes-Pyrénées (65), Rhône (69), Tarn (81), Tarn-et-Garonne (82) and Haute-Vienne (87).</p><p>They are are expected to remain in place for <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190722/what-you-need-to-know-about-next-weeks-heatwave-in-france" target="_blank">much of the week with France set to bake under a new heatwave.</a></p><p>Temperatures in the south west were forecast to edge up towards 40C on Monday but Wednesday looks like being the hottest day across the country.</p><p>It is likely that the country's weather agency Météo France will issue more heatwave alerts for other parts of the country throughout the week.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563792565_meteo (1).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 445px;" /></p><p><i>Map: Météo France</i></p><p>As ever the <i>canicule</i> (heatwave) warning issued by Météo France brings with it advice for members of the public.</p><p>People, especially the elderly and most vulnerable, are advised to spend as much of the day as possible in a cool place, avoid going outside when the day is at its hottest and drink water regularly.</p><p><strong>Météo France also issues the following advice.</strong></p><div>* In case of discomfort or behavioural problems, call a doctor.</div><div>* If you need help call your local town hall.</div><div>* If you have elderly, chronically ill or isolated people in your life, check in with them or visit them twice a day. Accompany them to a cool place.</div><div>* During the day close shutters, curtains and windows. Ventilate at night.</div><div>* Use fan and/or air conditioning if available. Otherwise try to go to a cool or air-conditioned place (such as a supermarket or cinema) for two to three hours a day.</div><div>* Wet your body several times a day with a mist, a washcloth or by taking showers or baths.</div><div>* Adults and children: drink plenty of water, the elderly: drink 1.5L of water per day and eat normally.</div><div>* Do not go out during the hottest hours (11am-9pm).</div><div>* If you have to go out wear a hat and light clothing.</div><div>* Limit your physical activities.</div><div>The symptoms of heat stroke are listed as: fever above 40C, hot, red, dry skin, headache, nausea, drowsiness, intense thirst, confusion, convulsions and loss of consciousness.</div><div>There is more health advice available on the Ministry of Health site at <a href="http://www.sante.gouv.fr/">www.sante.gouv.fr</a>.</div>