Paris authorities insist that it is OK to drink the city's tap water

<p>The announcement comes after a rumour swept French social media claiming that the city's water was polluted with tritium and was unsafe to drink.</p><p>The local authorities for Ile de France, which covers the greater Paris region, said: "The levels observed in the tap water to date do not show any risk to public health. Tap water can therefore be consumed without restriction."</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Démenti sur la présence de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tritium?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tritium</a> dans l'eau potable : aucun arrêté préfectoral n'a été pris par le préfet de Paris.Les valeurs observées à ce jour ne montrent pas de risque pour la santé publique <a href="https://twitter.com/ARS_IDF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ARS_IDF</a> .💧L’eau du robinet peut donc être consommée sans restriction.</p>— Préfet d'Île-de-France, préfet de Paris (@Prefet75_IDF) <a href="https://twitter.com/Prefet75_IDF/status/1152285030863032321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">19 July 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The rumour, which was shared thousands of times on social media over the weekend, appears to have been started by an account claiming to belong to a nurse in a Parisian hospital and referring to the presence of "titanium" in water and the publication of a prefectoral decree.</p><p>Public health authority the l’Assistance publique des hôpitaux de Paris stated: "We have obviously not received any order of any kind relating to water contamination."</p><p>The authority added that both it and the ambulance service had received many calls over the weekend from worried members of the public.</p><p>Tritium is present in minute quantities in drinking water, but Paris water authority Eau de Paris says the amount present in the city's water is well below safe levels.</p><div>Eau de Paris pointed out that the maximum allowed level for tritium set in France is 100 Bq/l (Becquerel per litre), which is 100 times less than the level of 10,000 Bq/l recommended by the World Health Organisation.</div><div>According to measurements made between 2016 and 2019, "no excess level was observed", and the authority added: "The average threshold recorded in Paris since 2016 varies between 0 and 1.22 Bq/L".</div><div>It is not known who was behind the Twitter account that began the rumour, but Paris authorities say they reserve the right to take legal action against them.</div>