Although this week's heatwave across the country is not predicted to be as intense - or as long lasting - as the record temperatures at the end of June, Paris is set to be very hot because weather forecasters say there will be none of the breeze that 'protected' the city during the hot weather in June.

Temperatures on Wednesday are set to hit 40C and could even go fractionally higher - breaking the 40C record that was set in Paris in 1947.

The Îlots de fraîcheur (islands of cool) map of Paris. Map: Mairie de Paris

In response the Paris mayor's office, which already activated its emergency heat plan during the June heatwave, has published an interactive map of the best places to cool off.

It includes drinking water fountains as well as the cool water vapourisers that have been installed around the city in recent years.

Air conditioned tourists attractions and shady buildings like churches and museums are marked, as well as the mairie for each arondissement, all of which have 'cool rooms' that are open to the public.

Also included are the many fountains and public bathing spots. Unlike the strict Italian authorities, who have been known to fine people for cooling off in city fountains in Paris splashing around in water features such as the Trocadero fountains is positively encouraged to stop people overheating.

And for those who want to go the whole hog, open air pools and the swimming spots of the Paris plages city beaches are on there too.

To find the interactive map; click here.