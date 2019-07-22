Agenda: Everything that's happening in France this week

Here's a look at the big news and cultural events that will take place in France this week.

Monday July 22nd

Monday sees the start of France's second 'canicule' or 'heatwave' this summer. With highs of 38C predicted today in Toulouse, the capital reaching 32, temperatures are set to soar to 42C in central France by Thursday.

Tuesday July 23rd

As the temperature rises, the outspoken climate crisis warrior Greta Thunberg is making her way around France. After picking up the Normandy Freedom Prize this weekend, the 16-year-old will be at the Assemblé Nationale in Paris on Tuesday.

In the south west, Tarbes celebrates its equestrian history with its annual show at the National Stud Farm. A family festival lasting five days, over 300 horses and 500 participants will come together with the daily 'Nuit des Créations' the show to look out for.

Greta Thunberg with the Normandy Freedom Prize. Photo: APF

Wednesday July 24th

The Basque Country's annual 'Fêtes de Bayonne' kicks off on Wednesday. A week of sport, dance, music and culture starts with a fun-run on Wednesday morning which will see participants sweep through the area wearing the traditional colours of red and white. All activities can be found on the festival's website.

Thursday July 25th

Festival season continues in France as Occitane's Marciac boasts one of the country's biggest events. Established 40 years ago, the region's jazz festival runs until August 15th with big names such as Sting, Gregory Porter and Jamie Cullum all set to appear.

Elsewhere, if you look up to the English Channel you might see daring inventor Franky Zapata attempting to cross the water in 20 minutes on his jet-powered hoverboard. Zapata, who wowed crowds on Paris' Bastille Day celebrations with his show-stealing stunts, will cross from Sangatte to St Margaret's Bay, reaching speeds of 87 mph.

In the sporting world, Evian Resort Golf Club will welcome the world's best female golfers as The Evian Championship starts. America's Angela Stanford looks to retain her title.

On a more political note, Florence Parly will present her new 'spacial strategy' for the French army, whilst the government will announce the number of unemployed in France according to Pôle Emploi.

Franky Zapata rides high during Bastille Day. Photo: APF

Friday July 26th

Mixing gastronomy with music, the 72nd edition of 'La Foire aux Vins d'Alsace' runs for eight days starting this Friday. Taking place in Colmar, the North-East of France, over 350 wine and food makers will flock to the festival to showcase their products, before the evening is closed off with performances by big music names.

Saturday July 27th

Paris Saint Germain continue their pre-season friendlies by welcoming Italian giants Inter Milan to the Parc de Princes this Saturday. Whilst the rumours of Neymar making his way to Barcelona gather speed, international names such as Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perišić will lock horns with Kylian Mbappé and co.

Thibaut Pinot crosses the finish line in this year's Tour de France's 15th stage. Photo: APF

Sunday July 28th

On its 106th anniversary, the Tour de France will finish on Paris' Champs-Elysées this Sunday after its final leg from Rambouillet to the capital. Frenchman Thibaut Pinot looks set to come home in first place, although fellow countryman Julian Alaphilippe and Welshman Geraint Thomas will be looking to close the gap.