French wine production hit by heatwave

<p>France, one of the world's top wine producers and exporters, was hit hard by poor weather conditions, including a heatwave at the end of June.</p><p>That and other factors meant that production should be between 42.8 and 46.4 million hectolitres -- the lowest figures in the last five years, said the ministry, based on estimates drawn up on July 12.</p><p>Unfavourable weather conditions hit the flowering of the vine, particularly in the western wine regions of France, such as Val de Loire, Charente, Bordelais the wines of the southwest.</p><p>In southern France, the heatwave broke records, with temperatures in some places as high as 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit).</p><p>The heat damage meant lost production in three regions: the Gard, Herault and Var, the ministry added.</p><p>Hailstorms also affected some vines but they did less damage nationally.</p><p>Another heatwave has been forecast for most of France in the coming week.</p><p>France, along with Spain and Italy, is one of the world's top three wine producers and exporters, according to industry figures released last week. </p>