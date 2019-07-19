QUIZ: How well do you know the north west of France?

<p>But how well do you know the food, history and geography of this beautiful area with its proud heritage?</p><p>Take our test to find out whether you are a seasoned local or whether you will - unfortunately - need a few more holidays to really get to know the region.</p><p> </p><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="#ffffff" data-fg="#1486cd" data-rid-id="201937" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="#ffffff" data-fg="#1486cd" data-rid-id="201937" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/201937?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Pop Quiz - How well do you know north west France"><section><h2> </h2><p>How well do you know north west France</p></section><section><h2> </h2><p><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">It's well known that Brittany was once part of the Roman province of Britainia, hence the linguistic similarity to Britain, but how did the Romans refer to the area covered by modern day Brittany?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">Brittany has a proud regional identity with its own language (Breton) and a small but determined independence movement. But when did it become a permanent part of France?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Which of these is the Brittany flag?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Brittany has its own language, Breton, a Celtic based language which is most closely related to Cornish or Welsh and shares very little with French. But how many people speak it?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Moving on to Normandy now, w<span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">hat is a 'Norman's answer'?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Which Norman town in this?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>What is Normandy's rather unpopular claim to fame on the motoring front?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Camembert cheese is Normandy's most famous produce, but what rules must producers follow to get the coveted AOP (Appellation d'Origine Protegé) on their cheese?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">We know that cider is big in both Brittany and Normandy, but pommeau is also a popular tipple around these parts. What is it?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Perhaps unsurprisingly for a region with many miles of coastline, many Normans throughout history have been renowned sailors and explorers. One 14th century Norman, <span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Jean de Béthencourt, took his explorations one step further when he conquered the Canary Islands and installed himself as king. Where was he born?</span></p></section><section></section><section></section></iframe></div><p class="link-riddle" style="width: 640px; margin: 0px auto; padding-top: 10px;"><a href="https://www.riddle.com" rel="nofollow" target="blank">Quiz Maker</a> - powered by Riddle</p></div><p> </p><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" />