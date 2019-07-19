France's news in English

QUIZ: How well do you know the north west of France?

19 July 2019
15:55 CEST+02:00
As summer is here tourists will once again be flocking to this stunning area of France - with its lush green fields, beautiful beaches and fabulous cuisine.

But how well do you know the food, history and geography of this beautiful area with its proud heritage?

Take our test to find out whether you are a seasoned local or whether you will - unfortunately - need a few more holidays to really get to know the region.

 

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

 

 
