Hottest ever temperature recorded in France revised up to... 46C

<div>A village in southern France in June recorded the country's first ever 46 degree temperature, the French state weather </div><div>service said on Friday, revising up the country's all-time record reached in last month's heatwave.</div><p>Much of Europe sweltered through sizzling heat in late June, with temperatures in France in particular breaking all-time records.</p><p>At the peak of the heatwave on June 28, Meteo-France had said the record was 45.9 degrees Celsius (114.6 degrees Fahrenheit) registered in Gallargues-le-Montueux, a village in the southern department of Gard near Montpellier</p><p>But it announced on Friday that after a new analysis of the data, a record 46.0 degrees Celsius had been recorded in Verargues in the nearby Herault department on the same day (see map).</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563541470_Screenshot 2019-07-19 at 15.02.57.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 419px;" /></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190717/france-braces-for-heatwave-with-mercury-set-to-reach-40c-again" target="_blank">The announcement came as forecasters warned of a new blast of hot weather in France next week, </a>although it is not expected to last long or challenge the records set in June.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190717/france-braces-for-heatwave-with-mercury-set-to-reach-40c-again"><strong>READ ALSO: France braces for new heatwave with mercury set to reach 40C again</strong></a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563542374_heatwave.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p>