Hottest ever temperature recorded in France revised up to... 46C

19 July 2019
A village in southern France has been named as the proud record holder of the country's all-time hottest temperature reached in June's heatwave. But could it be broken next week?
A village in southern France in June recorded the country's first ever 46 degree temperature, the French state weather 
service said on Friday, revising up the country's all-time record reached in last month's heatwave.

Much of Europe sweltered through sizzling heat in late June, with temperatures in France in particular breaking all-time records.

At the peak of the heatwave on June 28, Meteo-France had said the record was 45.9 degrees Celsius (114.6 degrees Fahrenheit) registered in Gallargues-le-Montueux, a village in the southern department of Gard near Montpellier

But it announced on Friday that after a new analysis of the data, a record 46.0 degrees Celsius had been recorded in Verargues in the nearby Herault department on the same day (see map).

The announcement came as forecasters warned of a new blast of hot weather in France next week, although it is not expected to last long or challenge the records set in June.

READ ALSO: France braces for new heatwave with mercury set to reach 40C again

 
