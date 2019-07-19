France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French Expression of the Day: se mettre au vert

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
19 July 2019
11:20 CEST+02:00
word

Share this article

French Expression of the Day: se mettre au vert
Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
19 July 2019
11:20 CEST+02:00
We're well into holiday season and people in cities all over France are looking to escape to the French countryside - and this is the perfect expression to describe just that.

Why do I need to know se mettre au vert?

It's the time of year when city living really starts to grind people down - even in Paris. 

So, many people will be hitting the road and heading for the hills for les grandes vacances - the phrase used to describe the long summer holiday in France - and that's where today's expression of the day comes in. 

So, what does it mean?

Se mettre au vert means 'to get out into the countryside'. 

So for example, you might say: Cet été nous quittons Paris, nous allons nous mettre au vert. - 'This summer, we're leaving Paris and getting into the countryside.'

Or you could say: Jean est un baroudeur des villes prêt à se mettre au vert. - 'Jean is a city adventurer ready to get into the countryside.'

However this isn't the only way to use the expression - it can also mean 'to go on the run'. 

For example, Recherché par la police, le voleur se met au vert et se fait discret. - 'Wanted by the police, the thief goes on the run and lies low.'

As with most expressions, context is everything. 

For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list

 

 

 

 
word

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. EU's likely next boss 'ready' to back another Brexit delay if needed
  2. France braces for new heatwave with mercury set to reach 40C (again)
  3. Uproar as nurse denied French citizenship for 'working too much'
  4. What French women are looking for in a lover - according to their tweets
  5. French Expression of the Day: j'en peux plus

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
02/07
House manager and cleaner who can speak English and French
27/06
Looking for a live-in job in Paris or Nearby
18/06
Regular weekend rental wanted
View all notices
Post a new notice