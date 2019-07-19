French Expression of the Day: se mettre au vert

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>se mettre au vert</i>?</strong></p><p>It's the time of year when city living really starts to grind people down - even in Paris. </p><p>So, many people will be hitting the road and heading for the hills for <i>les grandes vacances</i> - the phrase used to describe the long summer holiday in France - and that's where today's expression of the day comes in. </p><p><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Se mettre au vert</i> means 'to get out into the countryside'. </p><p>So for example, you might say: <i>Cet été nous quittons Paris, nous allons nous mettre au vert. -</i> 'This summer, we're leaving Paris and getting into the countryside.'</p><p>Or you could say: <i>Jean est un baroudeur des villes prêt à se mettre au vert.</i> - 'Jean is a city adventurer ready to get into the countryside.'</p><p>However this isn't the only way to use the expression - it can also mean 'to go on the run'. </p><p>For example, <i>Recherché par la police, le voleur se met au vert et se fait discret</i>.<i> - </i>'Wanted by the police, the thief goes on the run and lies low.'</p><p>As with most expressions, context is everything. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563527612_WOTDJuly19.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 493px;" /></p>