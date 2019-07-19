Thousands of extra French police drafted in for African Cup of Nations final

Algeria will take on Senegal in the cup final match tonight in Cairo, and preparations have been ramped up in France after trouble during Algeria's quarter final and semi final matches.

In Paris a total of 2,500 officers will be on duty, but police have resisted calls to close the Champs-Elysées which was the scene of trouble and several acts of looting after the quarter final match.



Fans celebrate in Paris after the semi final. Photo: AFP

Paris police chief Didier Lallement: "I have no problem with people coming to show their joy on the most beautiful avenue in the world, as long as there is no breakage or destruction."

He added: "I call on people celebrating, even if I understand their joy, to behave themselves."

Troubled flared after the semi final last weekend when Algeria scored the winning goal in the dying seconds of the match and thousands of fans poured out on to the streets to celebrate.

In total 282 people were arrested, the majority of them in Marseille, Paris and Lyon.

The worst trouble was in Marseille, where after the match hundreds of fans tried to descend on the Old Port area of the city, where the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display was just finishing.

Police blocked their way and there were several clashes where fans were seen to throw stones and firecrackers.