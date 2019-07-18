Uproar as nurse denied French citizenship for 'working too hard'

<div>The Val-de-Marne prefecture in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France, which is responsible for her application, denied her application for citizenship on the grounds that she is "failing to comply with the law" around working hours.</div><div>The nurse, whose nationality has not been made public, has a total of three jobs and clocks up 59 hours of work a week and an average of 271 hours a month, which is considered "a violation of working regulations in France", <a href="http://www.20minutes.fr/societe/2565255-20190716-infirmiere-vue-refuser-nationalite-francaise-motif-travaille-trop" target="_blank">according to French newspaper 20 Minutes</a>.</div><div>According to the French government she should only be working a maximum of 48 hours a week and "an average of 44 hours a week over a period of twelve consecutive days".</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190328/do-you-know-france-well-enough-to-become-french" target="_blank">QUIZ: Do you know France well enough to become French?</a></strong></li></ul><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190409/becoming-french" target="_blank">Becoming a French citizen: 'I no longer give a toss about Brexit'</a></strong></li></ul><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180314/french-baker-slapped-with-3000-fine-for-working-too-hard" target="_blank"><strong>Baker in France slapped with €3,000 fine for working too hard</strong></a></li></ul><div>The prefecture also informed the nurse she will be able to reapply for citizenship in two years.</div><div>The letter of refusal was shared by a friend of the nurse on Twitter (see below), with the authorities later confirming its authenticity to the French media. </div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/EmmanuelMacron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EmmanuelMacron</a> Une naturalisation refusée au motif que le candidat à la nationalité française travaille trop. Affligeant ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rugygate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rugygate</a> <a href="https://t.co/S8nNiiIZaz">pic.twitter.com/S8nNiiIZaz</a></p>— Frédéric BUONO (@BuonoFrederic) <a href="https://twitter.com/BuonoFrederic/status/1150461417709088769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>The decision has sparked a wave of outrage on social media, with many Twitter users pointing out that working overtime is very common in French hospitals. </div><div>One leader of a union representing medical workers in France said: "So we are refusing nationality to a nurse becasue she's working too much? How low can we go!</div><div>"I work between 60 and 70 hours a week, like lots of nurses and doctors... are they going to take away my nationality?"</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Je travaille plus de 60 à 70 h par semaine comme nombre de médecins, d’infirmieres ...et je ne parle pas des internes qui peuvent travailler 80 à 90 h par semaineQu’on m’enlève donc ma nationalité !</p>— DrMartyUFML-S (@Drmartyufml) <a href="https://twitter.com/Drmartyufml/status/1149981056222863360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 13, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div><div>However the decision is not unusual, Sanjay Navy, a lawyer at the Lille Bar specialising in foreign law, told the French press. </div><div>"I have already seen similar cases. This decision is not isolated, although it is seen more for security guards as they often have multiple employers."</div></div><div>The nurse is intending on appealing the decision to the Interior Ministry which will have four months to respond. </div><div>If the Interior Ministry does not respond positively, the nurse can then turn to the administrative court of Nantes. However this appeal could take up to two years. </div><div>In 2016, France naturalised 120,000 people, with an ever-growing number of Brits joining the crowd.</div><div>Nearly one million people were granted an EU passport in 2016, with most new citizens becoming Italian, followed by Spanish and British. </div><div>In fourth place was France, which gave out passports to 119,152 new citizens over the year, <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180411/french-naturalizes-120000-including-over-1000-brits" target="_blank">according to figures released by Eurostat</a>.</div><div>Around half of these 120,000 passports <a href="https://www.insee.fr/fr/statistiques/2381644" target="_blank">came via naturalisation</a>, while some 21,000 came via marriage to a French person.</div>