Flock to Paris: Sheep see the sites on tasting tour of French capital

<div>The trip began in the low-income Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis on July 6 and ended on Wednesday with the 25-strong flock on the left bank of the Seine near the Trocadero gardens in central Paris.</div><div>It was organised by local authorities to highlight the advantages of urban farming, in collaboration with a group called Urban Shepherds based in Aubervilliers, just north of Paris.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563432711_000_1IV3MN.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></div><div>Guided by two shepherds, the flock was monitored by policemen on scooters and volunteer "walkers" on foot who helped them cross roads as they moved around the capital.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563433114_000_1IV6C3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></div><div>"For us, the most important thing is to show that it's possible to have sheep in the city," Julie-Lou Dubreuilh, co-founder of Urban Shepherds, told AFP at the start of the trip.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563432752_000_1IV3MI.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></div><div>"The idea is to show there is a new up-and-coming profession," added the group's other founder, Guillaume Leterrier. "It is possible to create exceptional micro-sectors of meat production, while ensuring that green spaces are maintained, like we've done in the last three years." </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563433028_000_1IV3MH.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></div><div>Dubreuilh and Leterrier both have contracts with social housing landlords to let their animals graze on a weekly basis on the public housing estates of </div><div>Seine-Saint-Denis. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563432789_000_1IV3MD.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></div><div>The unusual presence of livestock caught the attention of many amused Parisians and motorists -- with some taking pictures or bleating in support.</div><div>Groups in Lyon, Marseille and Bruxelles are also experimenting with urban sheep.</div>