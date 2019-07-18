Daily dilemmas: French ville faces off against French village

<p>In an attempt to settle the question once and for all, we asked readers of The Local what they preferred.</p><p>On Twitter the scores were practically neck and neck with just 51 percent rooting for the town.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Living in France: Daily dilemmas. Do prefer the buzz and culture of one of France's towns or cities, or are you more a fan of the peaceful tranquility of a French village?</p>— The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalFrance/status/1151498244125581315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 17, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>While over on Facebook the results were reversed, with village taking a strong lead at 64 percent.</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="491" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fthelocalfrance%2Fposts%2F2456204144402377&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p> </p><p>Hundreds of people voted, but many more were undecided or thought both had merit.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180410/where-exactly-do-all-the-brits-live-in-france">Where in France do all the Brits live?</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180410/where-americans-live-in-france">Where do all the Americans live in France?</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190612/where-are-all-the-indians-in-france">Where the Indian population lives in France</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563460649_000_ARP2097060.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Fancy life in a rural Chateau? Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Michael Storey said: "I like the idea of the poll, but surely the choice is more subtle than that? For example, we live in a small hameau now, for its large garden and barns, but as we get older, we will move to a local town with amenities, but never to a large city."</p><p>While Corinne Harden Podawiltz said: "I'd choose to live in a quaint French village for peace & tranquility, but on the outskirts of a big city for easy access to entertainment & fun activities that can be found there."</p><p>Plumping firmly for city living, Chris Georgiou said: "All the villages are dead there's nothing moving in the streets summer or winter."</p><p>But country living fan Tess Meijer said her village was "alive in the winter, very alive in the summer."</p><p>In terms of tourism, cities dominate the market, in particular Paris, which had 23 million visitors last year.</p><p>But rural and seaside France is also a highly popular visitor destination with gite holidays, camping holidays, cycling holidays and canal boat holidays all representing a huge market.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190411/what-jobs-can-you-do-if-you-live-in-rural-france">The jobs you can do if you live in deepest rural France</a></strong></p><p>In terms of where people choose to live, Paris again came out in front, unsurprisingly for the capital city where many jobs are based, but the more rural west of France - Brittany and Normandy - and the south west - especially the Dordogne and Charente - are both highly popular with both people who own second homes in France and people making the move permanently.</p><p>The major factor that influences whereabouts in France people live is whether they come here to study, work or retire.</p><p>Jobs and universities tend to be clustered in the cities, so many students end up in Lyon, Toulouse, Rennes and of course Paris.</p><p>While the countryside is undeniably beautiful, employment opportunities can be scarce so it is more common for retirees or people running their own business to move there.</p><p>But of course circumstances change, and there's probably more than one stressed-out Paris dweller dodging the crowds on the Metro and dreaming of sleepy rural tranquility among the vines.</p>