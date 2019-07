Whole books have been written on this subject, but a trending Twitter hashtag might provide some insight into just what French women are looking for in a date.

The hashtag #JeVeuxBienSortirAvecToiSi (I want to go out with you if) encourages French women (and some men, although the majority of these tweeters appear to be women) to list exactly what they are looking for in a date.

And the idea immediately caught fire, trending on Twitter in France and racking up thousands of tweets, ranging from the deadly serious to the deeply silly.

Some of our English acquaintances who have dated French women say they can be highly demanding, and certainly some were not shy about listing in detail what they expect in a date.

One Twitter user with the username Babygirl demands that her dates are sweet, respectful, funny, intelligent, ambitious, non judgmental with an open spirit who appreciates her family and accepts her tastes. But in good news for readers of The Local - she is also looking for someone who speaks English.

#JeVeuxBienSortirAvecToiSi



-Tu es mignon

-Tu me respectes

-Tu te respecte

-Tu es drôle

-Tu es intelligent

-Tu es ouvert d'esprit

-Tu acceptes mes goûts

-Tu m'aimes comme je suis

-Tu apprécie ma famille

-Tu ne juge pas

-Tu es ambitieux

-Tu parles anglais — Babygirl ♡ (@louann0703) 17 July 2019

While user Kat, who may have been disappointed in love before, replied that she wanted a man who was handsome, rich, muscular, European, generous, attentive, clean, kind, good at DIY, faithful, mature . . . before concluding "in short, you do not exist".

#JeVeuxBienSortirAvecToiSi tu es européen, brun, grand, beau, musclé, riche, généreux, attentionné, bien membré, de bon hygiène, gentil, drôle, bricoleur, bien sapé, fidèle, mâture, voyageur, festif, bon coup... bref tu n'existe pas...😢😭 — Kat💫 (@KataIife) July 17, 2019

Anais is looking for someone who lives in the Ile de France region and is funny, gentle, supportive and handsome with a gorgeous smile while Celine from Colmar in the Alsace region is looking for someone intelligent, respectful and faithful who also likes 'good music, in the style of Tame Impala'.

#JeVeuxBienSortirAvecToiSi tu écoutes de la bonne musique, genre Tame Impala, que t’es intelligent et respectueux et fidèle — c e l i n e (@celinepanetta) July 17, 2019

Some were very specific, such as the woman who is looking for a musician or other artist in the South Finistere or Nantes region, while one person simply wants someone who says chocolatine rather than pain au chocolat.

Paying homage to France's well known revolutionary spirit, one user calling themselves République du Homard is looking for a lover to 'scale the barricades' with.

#jeveuxbiensortiravectoisi tu aimes monter des barricades pic.twitter.com/xqhIszyyFt — République Du Homard 🏴 (@NTR_Liberte) July 17, 2019

Peddling another great French cliché, student Malo from Lille wants a person to "look at me with as much love as you look at raclette in July".

While one user, in a cheeky nod to France's best known modern love story, simply tweeted a picture of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron with the text "I want to go out with you if you get 20/20 in your test".

