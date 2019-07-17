Drought alerts in France: Here's what you can do to save water

Several parts of the country are on 'crisis' alert (coloured red in the map below), which means that water is restricted to only essential use - drinking water, sanitation and public health usage, with even agricultural use restricted.

Map: Propluvia (Ministère de la Transition Ecologique et Solidaire)

France has four levels of drought alert and a total of 64 departments - around two thirds of the country - currently have warnings in place.

If you are one of those affected by the restrictions, here are a few ways you can save water.

Adapt your toilet

The amount of water used to flush a toilet is something most people don't really think about - but every time you flush around seven litres of H2O are used.

However there is a nifty trick to help you cut down on the amount of water you use per flush - take a bottle and fill it with a few pebbles and water and place it in the toilet tank. By doing this, less water will be needed to fill up the tank meaning less will be used during the flush.

Just be careful that the bottle isn't touching any of the working parts.

Showers

Many people are used to taking long, leisurely showers but you can save a lot of water by shortening them - even by as little as five minutes.

You can also buy low-flow shower heads for relatively little money and this will save you a lot of water over time.

Baths use a lot more water than showers, but if you must have a bath think about sharing it with a loved one (or sharing the water with someone you are just tolerably fond of).

Fix any leaks

One litre in five is lost in France due to leaks, so it's important to check your house to make sure you aren't wasting water without realising it.

People are advised to do a thorough check for leaks every so often and to replace the inside parts of your toilet every year or two.

Washing clothes and dishes

Only do full loads of laundry and dirty dishes.

If you wait until the washing machine and dishwasher are full before running them, you can save dozens of litres of water.