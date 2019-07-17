Living in France daily dilemmas: A croissant or a pain au chocolat?

<p>Over the next few days The Local will be running a fun poll on some of the daily dilemmas that living in France throws up, and we started at the beginning - with breakfast.</p><p>Hundreds voted in our poll on Twitter and Facebook to find the most popular breakfast item and in the end the luxurious pain au chocolat secured itself a narrow but clear victory.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180130/five-things-you-didnt-know-about-the-croissant">Five things to know about the croissant</a></strong></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Living in France: Daily dilemmas. It can be a stressful business living in France, all those high level decisions to be made, so which would you opt for at breakfast?</p>— The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalFrance/status/1151134762955751424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 16, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Comments of support for the winning pastry included Cassien Guier, who wrote: "Pain au chocolat for sure. But sometimes nothing replaces a good buttery croissant."</p><p>Sweet toothed-reader Marc Lassort commented: "I would dip two chocolatines every morning in my hot chocolate. Yummy."</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="472" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fthelocalfrance%2Fposts%2F2454491111240347&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p>While Joanna Milone Lopez came up with a sensible compromise: "One of each. Both too good to choose one."</p><p>But there were other readers who added their own breakfast suggestions - pain au raisin, brioche or even a British classic... bacon.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">BACON <a href="https://t.co/Mcrvi5lciE">pic.twitter.com/Mcrvi5lciE</a></p>— MollyDog (@MollyDo16382907) <a href="https://twitter.com/MollyDo16382907/status/1151135060269002755?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 16, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The croissant is so ubiquitous in France that is has become an unofficial symbol of the country, but despite that it is not actually French in origin.</p><p>The curved pastry was first introduced in Austria as a kipfel and became popular in France from the 17th century onwards, making its first appearance in the French dictionary in 1863.</p><p>The Austrian connection is why pastries in France are collectively referred to as <i>viennoiserie </i>(after Vienna).</p><p>The word croissant simply means crescent in French (because of the pastry's shape) and is widely used for non-patisserie items as well.</p><p>In Islamic countries the Red Cross is known as the Croissant Rouge (red crescent) but the humanitarian organisation has nothing to do with the delicious buttery pastries.</p><p>The pain au chocolat is thought to be a slightly later twist on the popular croissant.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170119/pastry-wars-is-it-a-pain-au-chocolat-or-a-chocolatine">French pastry wars: Pain au chocolat v chocolatine</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563346104_choc.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 467px;" /></p><p>But it's only a pain au chocolat if you are in northern France - people in the south west (and Canada) refer to it as a chocolatine and asking for a pain au chocolat in some places in the south west is likely to get you a slice of bread with Nutella.</p><p>Meanwhile in Belgium it is sometimes known as a croque au chocolat while in some parts of Switzerland they refer to it as a croissant au chocolat.</p><p>Originally both croissants and pain au chocolat were made of a bread dough similar to brioche, before evolving to the flaky pastry used today.</p>