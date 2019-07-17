France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Air France 'should face trial' over 2009 crash in which 228 people died

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
17 July 2019
11:17 CEST+02:00
travelcourt

Share this article

Air France 'should face trial' over 2009 crash in which 228 people died
Wreckage from the Air France flight from Rio to Paris. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
17 July 2019
11:17 CEST+02:00
French prosecutors have recommended that Air France face trial for negligence over the 2009 crash of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris in which 228 people died, judicial sources told AFP.

They concluded that Air France was aware of technical problems with a key speed-measuring instrument on its planes, but had failed to inform or train pilots on how to resolve the issue, according to an investigation document seen by AFP.

On June 1, 2009 the plane travelling from Rio to Paris stalled shortly after take off and crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 228 passengers and crew on board.

Flight AF447 plunged into the Atlantic during a storm on June 1, 2009, with a defect with the plane's Pitot tubes - which enable pilots to monitor their speed - found to be the cause of the crash. 

It took two years to find the wreckage of the plane off Brazil which was eventually located by remote-controlled submarines at a depth of 3,900 metres.

The prosecutors recommended dropping the case against Airbus, despite demands from the families of victims that the aircraft manufacturer should also be held accountable for the crash.

Both companies had been charged with manslaughter in 2011. 

In a legal case that is now into its 10th year, investigating magistrates who are in charge of the case must now decide whether to follow the recommendations of prosecutors and bring the case to trial.

Air France will also be able to appeal any decision to bring the case to court.

A report from French air crash investigator BEA in 2012 concluded that the ill-prepared crew had failed to react correctly when their Airbus stalled and lost altitude after the speed sensors froze up.

Aircraft safety has been in the spotlight this year after two crashes involving the 737 MAX plane from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which has led to the global fleet of the aircraft being grounded as a result.

 
travelcourt

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Paris wows the world with Bastille Day parade
  2. EU's likely next boss 'ready' to back another Brexit delay if needed
  3. French inventor soars on flyboard above Bastille Day parade
  4. When is 5G coming to France and what does it mean for you?
  5. Modern v traditional: Final decision due on Notre Dame reconstruction

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How to see the very best of Europe this summer

Forget flying! The best way to see Europe is via bus and rail. Oh, and it’s usually cheaper and often faster than taking to the skies. The Local rounds up some top tips for planning your next European adventure.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/07
Going Back to the UK?
16/07
Interior Design Services
06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
02/07
House manager and cleaner who can speak English and French
27/06
Looking for a live-in job in Paris or Nearby
18/06
Regular weekend rental wanted
View all notices
Post a new notice