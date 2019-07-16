Thousands of holidaymakers evacuated from campsites in southern France due to forest fires

Over 2,500 campers were evacuated from campsites in Argeles-sur-Mer, outside the city of Perpignan close to the Spanish border, just as the holiday season gets underway, the local authorities said.

No-one was hurt and those evacuated are being looked after in three sites including two gymnasiums.

Intervention sur un feu d'espace naturel sur @Argelessurmer route de Taxo.

60 hectares ont été détruits, mobilisant 4 bombardiers d'eau de la @SecCivileFrance, 1 hélicoptère bombardier d'eau et 140 sapeurs-pompiers.

Plus de 2500 touristes ont été évacués vers des salles proches pic.twitter.com/GokiFbgDoP — SDIS 66 (@SDIS66) July 15, 2019

It is not clear what caused the fire that erupted earlier Monday. Two Canadair water bombers and some 30 vehicles are being used to put the fire out. But gusts of some 70 kilometres an hour were complicating the task.

Argeles-sur-Mer boasts that it is the "capital of camping" in the summer and sees its population swell from 10,000 to 150,000 people.

Intervention en début de soirée sur un feu d’herbes et de broussailles sur la commune de Perpignan, proche d’un établissement scolaire.

Plus 250 m2 de roseaux et d’arbustes brûlés, les sapeurs-pompiers du CSP de Perpignan Sud ont été mobilisés pour éteindre l’incendie. #pompiers pic.twitter.com/aAzyFFnOAg — SDIS 66 (@SDIS66) July 15, 2019

An employee of the Le Dauphin campsite, which can host 1,000 people, said all its clients had been evacuated to zones designated by the fire brigade and there had been no material damage.