The closures, set to take place in 2020, will see 189 jobs scrapped and the famous cut price brand name remaining on just one store across the whole of France. The remaining 100 or so Tati shops will be turned into Gifi stores, a budget homeware brand, by GPG which owns both brands.

That means that the only Tati store in France will soon be the famous flagship shop in Barbès in the 18th arrondissement of Paris.

Photo: AFP

The move was announced by Philippe Ginestet, the president of the GPG group, on Tuesday.

The closures will result in 189 job cuts however employees will be reposted internally, Ginestet said.

Tati was founded in Paris just after World War II by Jules Ouaki, with the shop growing in size over time, gradually absorbing the neighbouring buildings.

It sells cut price clothes, cosmetics and homewear and is frequently the course of amazing bargains. Over time it has gradually expanded its range and now even includes Tati bridalwear.

In the late 1980s, the brand began expanding, opening more stores in Paris and eventually elsewhere in France.