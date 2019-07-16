French Expression of the Day: j'en peux plus

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>j'en peux plus</i>?</strong></p><p>Complaining is an essential part of French life and the more ways you can do it, the better you'll fit in. </p><p>In fact, there are many different verbs for complaining - aside from <i>se plaindre </i>which is the most frequently used<i> - </i>including <i>râler</i>, <i>rouspéter</i>, <i>ronchonner</i>, <i>grommeler</i>, <i>grogner</i> and <i>maugréer</i>.</p><p><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>J'en peux plus</i> means 'I can't take it anymore', 'I've had it' or 'I can't do it anymore'. </p><p>You might hear someone using this phrase while involved in an intense conversation on their phone on a cafe terrasse. </p><p>The expression is informal and is used when the reason for the speaker's despair is obvious to the other person in the conversation, with the <i>en </i>(it) representing whatever that might be. </p><p>It's important to note that the absolute correct version of this expression is <i>je n'en peux plus</i> but like so many phrases in French the<i> ne</i> is often dropped in everyday usage. </p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Il arrive un moment de la journée où je n'en peux plus, et je suis pratiquement arrivé à ce point.</i> - There comes a point in the day when I can't take it anymore and I have almost arrived at that point. </p><p><i>Le bébé pleure tout le temps, j'en peux plus.</i> - The baby cries all the time, I've had it. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1562078423_WOTDjuly2.jpg" style="max-width: 500px; width: 100%;" /></p>