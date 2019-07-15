France's news in English

VIDEO: Watch the spectacular Bastille Day fireworks explode over the Eiffel Tower

The Local
15 July 2019
10:14 CEST+02:00
After a day of military might and inventors on hoverboards, France's Bastille Day celebrations drew to a close with the traditional spectacular fireworks displays.

In Paris, the display was watched by thousands of people and followed a concert to celebrate France's national day.

READ ALSO French inventor on hoverboard soars above Bastille Day parade

 

 

Stunning displays were seen around the country including in Marseille, while Nice held its display on Saturday - the first July 14th fireworks display to be held in the city since the deadly terror attack of 2016.


The display in Marseille. Photo: AFP


Fireworks explode over the Old Port in Marseille. Photo: AFP


In Lavare in north west France a model of the Bastille was set alight to commemorate the storming of the Bastille. Photo: AFP

 
