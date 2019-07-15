VIDEO: Watch the spectacular Bastille Day fireworks explode over the Eiffel Tower

<p>In Paris, the display was watched by thousands of people and followed a concert to celebrate France's national day.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Paris est une fête ! Belle Fête Nationale à toutes et à tous ! Et joyeux anniversaire <a href="https://twitter.com/LaTourEiffel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LaTourEiffel</a> ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/14Juillet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#14Juillet</a> 🇫🇷🎇🎆 <a href="https://t.co/8ppIQ0KQy4">pic.twitter.com/8ppIQ0KQy4</a></p>— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) <a href="https://twitter.com/Anne_Hidalgo/status/1150523938155503617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190714/french-inventor-soars-above-bastille-parade-on-flyboard">French inventor on hoverboard soars above Bastille Day parade</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563179084_000_1IR6OA.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Pour finir ce <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/14juillet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#14juillet</a> en beauté, <a href="https://twitter.com/LaTourEiffel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@laTourEiffel</a> se met à briller de mille feux 🎆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ConcertdeParis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ConcertdeParis</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lu3KlNodVd">pic.twitter.com/Lu3KlNodVd</a></p>— France 2 (@France2tv) <a href="https://twitter.com/France2tv/status/1150531459658260481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563179106_000_1IR6OG.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>Stunning displays were seen around the country including in Marseille, while Nice held its display on Saturday - the first July 14th fireworks display to be held in the city since the deadly terror attack of 2016.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563179258_000_1IR78K.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>The display in Marseille. Photo: AFP</i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563179383_000_1IR78C (1).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /><i>Fireworks explode over the Old Port in Marseille. Photo: AFP</i></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563179401_000_1IR6NP.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>In Lavare in north west France a model of the Bastille was set alight to commemorate the storming of the Bastille. Photo: AFP</i></p>