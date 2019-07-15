VIDEO: Watch the spectacular Bastille Day fireworks explode over the Eiffel Tower

In Paris, the display was watched by thousands of people and followed a concert to celebrate France's national day.

Paris est une fête ! Belle Fête Nationale à toutes et à tous ! Et joyeux anniversaire @LaTourEiffel ! #14Juillet 🇫🇷🎇🎆 pic.twitter.com/8ppIQ0KQy4 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) July 14, 2019

Stunning displays were seen around the country including in Marseille, while Nice held its display on Saturday - the first July 14th fireworks display to be held in the city since the deadly terror attack of 2016.



The display in Marseille. Photo: AFP



Fireworks explode over the Old Port in Marseille. Photo: AFP



In Lavare in north west France a model of the Bastille was set alight to commemorate the storming of the Bastille. Photo: AFP