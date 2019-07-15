Why six out of 10 French people can't afford to go on holiday this summer

<p>The staycation has always been a popular option for French people, with many shunning foreign holidays in favour of a trip to coast or the rural regions of France. And as the world's most visited country, France certainly has plenty to offer, from stunning beaches and <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190522/are-these-the-ten-most-beautiful-drives-in-france">scenery</a> to beautiful cities and adventure holidays in the countryside.</p><p>But new research conducted by respected pollsters Ifop reveals that for the majority of the French even that is now frequently out of their price range.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180709/summer-in-france-the-top-ten-beaches">France's top 10 beaches to stay cool and relax on</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190410/france-retains-crown-as-most-visited-country-on-earth">Why France remains the most visited country on earth</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20140626/unesco-sites-france-you-wont-have-heard-of">Ten French UNESCO sites you probably won't have heard of but should visit</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563202440_000_Par2644813.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>The giant saltworks in Salines-les-Bains is one of France's little known treasures. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>The <a href="https://jean-jaures.org/sites/default/files/redac/commun/productions/2019/0714/enquete.pdf">survey of 1,003 people</a> conducted for social justice organisation the Jean-Jaurès Foundation revealed that 39 percent of people said they had frequently had to cancel holiday plans over the past five years because of a lack of money and 26 percent said they sometimes had to.</p><p>"A real sociological fault line appears in the level of access to holidays," says Jérémie Peltier, Director of Studies at the Jean-Jaurès Foundation.</p><p>"The lower middle class joins the most disadvantaged classes in their inability to reach the level that consumer society sells us, in everyday life as well as in holidays."</p><p>One reason offered was the sharp increase in the price of a camping holiday - traditionally a cheaper option for families on a budget.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170825/ten-stunning-places-to-go-camping-in-france">Ten stunning places to go camping in France</a></strong></p><p>France has 893,305 campsites, but while in 2001 nearly two thirds of them were in the cheaper one or two star bracket, now only one third are.</p><p>There has also been an increase in the building of cabins or bungalows on sites - a more expensive option than taking your own tent along.</p><p>Figures in <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/societe/six-francais-sur-dix-ont-deja-renonce-aux-vacances-sauvons-les-campings-pas-chers-14-07-2019-8116665.php">French newspaper Le Parisien</a> show that a 25 m² bungalow costs a minimum of €854 per week in a 4-star campsite in the Siblu chain of campsites. For a more spacious two-bedroom apartment, its around €1,400.</p>