French film-maker Luc Besson in bailout talks with US studio

<p>The studio, confirming a report in the <i>Journal du Dimanche </i>newspaper, said in a statement it was speaking with Vine about "a possible equity participation".</p><p>It cautioned though that it "cannot give any guarantee that this operation will carry through".</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563174166_000_QY057.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 401px;" /><i>Luc Besson with Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Rihanna and Herbie Hancock at the premiere of expensive sci-fi thriller Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets. Photo: AFP </i></p><p>According to the Journal du Dimanche, Besson - the man behind movies such as Leon: The Professional, The Fifth Element and the action-packed The Transporter and Taken films - preferred to see Vine take control of EuropaCorp rather than French film group Pathe.</p><p>Representatives for Pathe and Vine were not contactable on Sunday by AFP.</p><p>EuropaCorp, a 20-year-old studio, located in a northern Paris suburb, has run up losses over the past four years, particularly by failing to recoup its big production costs on a lavish 2017 sci-fi movie, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, that was a box-office disappointment.</p><p>EuropaCorp in May secured a six-month suspension of its debt repayments as it cast around for a rescuer. Its 2018-2019 financial year saw it rack up €110 million in debt, on top of the 82 million in the previous period.</p><p>In 2016, China's Fundamental Films injected €60 million in the studio, becoming its second-largest shareholder.</p><p>Besson's latest film, a crime thriller titled Anna that he wrote and directed, opened last month to poor reviews but solid audience scores.</p>