Syrian refugee charged with rape and murder of woman in France

<div>The Syrian man, who denies the offence, was picked up Thursday in the southwestern town of Mont-de-Marsan, four days after the woman's body was discovered.</div><div>The 23-year-old man, who is known to police for violent behaviour, was charged after his DNA, already held on a national register, was discovered on the victim, prosecutor Olivier Janson said. Investigators found her mobile telephone and her sim card during a search of his home. </div><div>Three other men -- an Algerian, a Moroccan and a Tunisian -- were freed after initially being detained in connection with the case. They will be deported, however, as they were in France illegally, the prosecutor said.</div><div>A passer-by discovered the body of Johanna Blanes beneath a railway line in her home town of Saint-Pierre-du-Mont, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Bordeaux and a short drive from Mont-de-Marsan. Janson said a post-mortem had determined she was strangled after being raped.</div><div>The other three men were briefly held before investigators concluded there was no evidence more than one person was responsible for the assault. They are now in detention with a view to their deportation, Janson said.</div>