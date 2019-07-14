IN PICTURES: Paris wows the world with Bastille Day parade

<p>The day began with troops, tanks and assault vehicles lining up in preparation by the Arc de Triomphe. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563109151_2 assault .jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;">Philippe Lopez / AFP</span></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563109106_3 tanks.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;">Ludovic Marin/AFP</span></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563109064_4 tanks champs.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10px;">Ludovic Marin/AFP</span></p><p>Members of the French Republican Guard (Garde Republicaine) expertly kept their horses under control as they waited for the parade to begin. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563110946_15 horses .jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10px;">Phillipe Lopez/AFP</span></p><p>French President Emmanuel Macron then joined French Armies Chief Staff General Francois Lecointre in an Acmat VLRA vehicle as the two reviewed the troops before the start of the Bastille Day military parade. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563109006_9 macron marin.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><div><span style="font-size:10px;">Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP</span></div><div>French Mounted Republican guards were among the first soldiers to parade down the Champs-Elysées avenue, past large crowds. </div><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108967_10 prcocessin stars.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><span style="font-size: 10px;">Lionel Bonaventure/AFP</span></p><p>German chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, French President Emmanuel Macron and other heads of state watched an infantry exercise from seats on the side of Champs Elysées. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108921_11 soldier exercise.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 411px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;">Lionel Bonaventure/AFP</span></p><p>Zapata CEO Franky Zapata flew a jet-powered hoverboard or "Flyboard" prior to the Bastille Day military parade down the Champs-Elysées avenue in Paris. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108841_12 jetpack.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 423px;" /></p><div><span style="font-size:10px;">Lionel Bonaventure/AFP</span></div><div><span style="color: rgb(26, 26, 26); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 13px;">Portuguese and Dutch soldiers took part in the parade, as did the armed forces of several other nations. </span></div><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108741_14 march 2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;"><span style="color: rgb(26, 26, 26); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, sans-serif;">Alain Jocard/AFP</span></span></p><p>French President Emmanuel Macron greeted German Chancellor Angela Merkel after surveying the troops. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108681_merkel greet.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;">Kamil Zihnioglu / POOL / AFP</span></p><div><div>France's elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) performed a flying display over Paris during the parade. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108640_red arows.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></div><div><span style="font-size: 10px;">Lionel Bonaventure/AFP</span></div><div>The French Foreign Legion's ceremonial Pioneers were an eye-catching sight with their traditional buffalo leather aprons and full beards and polished axes. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108558_Foreing legion.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></div></div><p>Two yellow vest protesters, both women, were surrounded and escorted from the site of the parade by French gendarmes. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108519_gilets jaune.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;">Phillipe Lopez/AFP</span></p><p>The mounted Republican Guards, with their sabres and ceremonial uniform, were popular with spectators. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108474_horses republican.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 496px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;">Alain Jocard/AFP</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(26, 26, 26); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 13px;">A French Char Leclerc tank took part in the parade. </span></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108421_tanks2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 360px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10px;">Ludovic Marin/AFP</span></p><p>A drone mounted on the back of a pick-up. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108359_drone.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10px;">Ludovic Marin/AFP</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(26, 26, 26); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 13px;">Members of the civic service and the universal national service SNU (Service National Universel) held a giant French flag. </span></p><p> </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108323_flag.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10px;">Ludovic Marin/AFP</span></p><p>Armoured cars trundled down the Champs Elysées. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108242_armoured v.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10px;">Lionel Bonaventure/AFP</span></p><p>More pictures of the Pioneers. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108166_foreign lg.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10px;">Lionel Bonaventure/AFP</span></p><div><span style="color: rgb(26, 26, 26); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 13px;">A French Airbus A330 Phenix flew over the parade, followed by two French Mirage 2000-5 airplanes and four French Rafale airplanes. </span></div><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108110_airbus.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><div><span style="font-size:10px;">Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP</span></div><p>And in a reminder of the continuing importance of France's military alliance with Britain, a CH47 Chinook helicopter also flew over the parade. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108076_chinook.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size: 10px;">Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP</span></p><p>After the parade was complete, a beaming Emmanuel Macron waved to the crowd before he was driven away. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563108036_Macron leaves.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;">Ludovic Marin/ POOL/AFP</span></p>