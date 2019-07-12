France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Hundreds of migrants 'occupy Pantheon in Paris'

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
12 July 2019
17:28 CEST+02:00
migrants

Share this article

Hundreds of migrants 'occupy Pantheon in Paris'
Undocumented migrants demonstrate to ask for the regularisation of their status. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
12 July 2019
17:28 CEST+02:00
Hundreds of undocumented migrants on Friday surged into the historic Pantheon memorial complex in central Paris, occupying the premises to demand that their status is regularised, activists said.
A member of La Chapelle Debout activist group, which helps migrants in Paris, said that 700 migrants and supporters had rushed into the building in the afternoon.
   
A video posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people under the main dome of the building chanting "Black Vests!", the name of an association of migrants in Paris.
 
Photo: AFP
   
A statement issued in the name of the Black Vests, whose name refers to the "yellow vest" anti-government protests movement, said they were demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.
   
Tourists were evacuated from the Pantheon, the final resting place of France's greatest non-military luminaries including the writers Voltaire, Victor Hugo and Emile Zola.
   
Some activists protested outside while police maintained a heavy presence around the building.
 
migrants

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Driving in France: The common scams thieves try on foreign motorists
  2. Flat sharing in France: A very weird and wonderful world
  3. French Word of the Day: divulgâcher
  4. French Expression of the Day: j'en ai marre
  5. Furious French chef 'insulted' by Michelin's claims he used Cheddar in his soufflé

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How to see the very best of Europe this summer

Forget flying! The best way to see Europe is via bus and rail. Oh, and it’s usually cheaper and often faster than taking to the skies. The Local rounds up some top tips for planning your next European adventure.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
02/07
House manager and cleaner who can speak English and French
27/06
Looking for a live-in job in Paris or Nearby
18/06
Regular weekend rental wanted
05/06
French Riviera Condo for Rent
04/06
American Family in need of 3 piece apartment in Paris
View all notices
Post a new notice