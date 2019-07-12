Hundreds of migrants 'occupy Pantheon in Paris'

<div>A member of La Chapelle Debout activist group, which helps migrants in Paris, said that 700 migrants and supporters had rushed into the building in the afternoon.</div><div>A video posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people under the main dome of the building chanting "Black Vests!", the name of an association of migrants in Paris.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562945317_000_1IO1CH.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 423px;" /><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div>A statement issued in the name of the Black Vests, whose name refers to the "yellow vest" anti-government protests movement, said they were demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.</div><div>Tourists were evacuated from the Pantheon, the final resting place of France's greatest non-military luminaries including the writers Voltaire, Victor Hugo and Emile Zola.</div><div>Some activists protested outside while police maintained a heavy presence around the building.</div>