France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French far right activists on trial for posing as members of security forces

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
12 July 2019
09:14 CEST+02:00
crime

Share this article

French far right activists on trial for posing as members of security forces
Clement Gandelin, left, with his lawyer outside the court in Gap. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
12 July 2019
09:14 CEST+02:00
A group of far-right French activists have gone on trial facing six months in jail on charges of posing as members of the security forces to stop migrants from entering France.

The far-right group, Generation Identitaire (Identity Generation) in April last year staged an operation at an Alpine pass to stop migrants, largely from Africa, entering France from Italy.

Around 100 people dressed in blue overalls, hired two helicopters and even erected a symbolic border.

The three on trial - the group's chief Clement Gandelin, its spokesman Romain Espino and another activist Damien Lefevre - have been charged with seeking to confuse the public that they were members of the security forces.

Prosecutors said on the first day of the trial in the southeastern French town of Gap that the three should be handed jail terms of six months and Generation Identitaire fined €75,000.

Their action had caused a furore in France where, as with many European countries, there has been growing tension over the passage of migrants within the border-free Schengen zone.

Pro-migrant activists had responded to the April action by assisting some 30 migrants to cross the French-Italian border. Seven of these activists were convicted at a trial in Gap in December with two handed prison sentences.

 
crime

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Driving in France: The common scams thieves try on foreign motorists
  2. ANALYSIS: How the English language will change after Brexit
  3. Flat sharing in France: A very weird and wonderful world
  4. French Word of the Day: divulgâcher
  5. Air travel: Why your flights from France will soon be more expensive

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How to see the very best of Europe this summer

Forget flying! The best way to see Europe is via bus and rail. Oh, and it’s usually cheaper and often faster than taking to the skies. The Local rounds up some top tips for planning your next European adventure.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
02/07
House manager and cleaner who can speak English and French
27/06
Looking for a live-in job in Paris or Nearby
18/06
Regular weekend rental wanted
05/06
French Riviera Condo for Rent
04/06
American Family in need of 3 piece apartment in Paris
View all notices
Post a new notice