Mother killed by out-of-control car in southern France and shops looted in Paris after Algeria fans celebrate win

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
12 July 2019
09:14 CEST+02:00

Tens of thousands of Algeria fans in France celebrated Algeria's win in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday evening but the match was followed by clashes with police, looting on the Champs-Elysées and the death of a mother who was run over by a car in the south of France.

An Algeria supporter celebrating his team's win lost control of his car and ran over a family in southern France overnight, killing a woman and seriously injuring her baby, a security official said.

The 21-year-old man was driving at high speed in the Mosson neighbourhood of southern city Montpellier on Thursday night, the official said, adding the driver had been taken into police custody. 

The woman was walking with her one-year-old baby and 17-year-old daughter when the accident happened. 

The baby suffered traumatic injuries and was rushed to hospital, said the official.

The 17-year-old had a slight ankle injury, the spokesman said.

"At the moment we are trying to determine the circumstances of this tragedy," the spokesman said, adding there were "lots of people in the streets" following Algeria's win over Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations which sent the team through to the semi-final.

In Paris two stores near the Champs-Elysees in Paris were looted, on the sidelines of celebrations marking the win.

Several thousand people gathered near the Arc de Triomphe, but as fans celebrated, a group smashed their way into two stores nearby, including a motorcycle shop, an AFP journalist said.

Dozens of people looted the stores, taking helmets, gloves and also motorcycles.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds and at least one person was arrested, the AFP journalist added. 

Football fans traditionally gather at the Champs-Elysees to celebrate key football victories. 

Tear gas was also used to control crowds of Algerian supporters who had gathered at the Old Port in Marseille.

In all some 30 fans were arrested across France as there were minor clashes in towns across the country that saw youths throw missiles at police.

Some 20 police officers were left slightly injured.

 

 

