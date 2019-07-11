France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: French supermarket managers sacked over safari hunting snaps

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
11 July 2019
08:45 CEST+02:00

Share this article

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: French supermarket managers sacked over safari hunting snaps
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
11 July 2019
08:45 CEST+02:00
It was meant to be a trophy picture, showing their success on safari, but the photo of a French couple posing beside a lion they had shot ended up costing them their jobs.
Managers of a supermarket in L'Arbresle, a small town in eastern France, the pair had in 2015 taken part in a so-called captive hunt that involves shooting at animals kept inside an enclosed area. 
   
Such a set-up virtually guarantees a kill for private trophy hunters. 
   
But when pictures spread on social media of them posing with guns next to the corpse of a lion, a hippopotamus, a zebra, an alligator and a leopard, it sparked a backlash.
 
   
Faced with a growing chorus of online abuse as well as calls to boycott the SuperU grocery store that they ran, the couple finally decided to step down on Tuesday evening, the U cooperative said. 
   
"These images go against the values and commitments upheld by the U retail cooperative. We firmly condemn them, even though they relate to private activities by the supermarket owners," it said in a statement.
 
   
"In light of the condemnation raised by these activities within the cooperative and the legitimate emotion among the public, the shop's managers have decided to immediately leave the chain and their shop in L'Arbresle."
   
Copies of the incriminating photographs were released by "30 Millions d'Amis", a French animal welfare charity whose name means "30 million friends" but it was not immediately clear how they first emerged. 
 
The company pledged to bring in new managers and said the SuperU shop would reopen on Thursday. 
 

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Flat sharing in France: A very weird and wonderful world
  2. ANALYSIS: How the English language will change after Brexit
  3. Paris to host free outdoor French film screenings (with English subtitles)
  4. Air travel: Why your flights from France will soon be more expensive
  5. Readers reveal: The best way to travel around France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Boggy - 11 Jul 2019 10:22
Good.The cretins.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How to get the most out of a trip to Europe

Forget flying! The best way to see Europe is via bus and rail. Oh, and it’s usually cheaper and often faster than taking to the skies. The Local rounds up some top tips for planning your next European adventure.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
02/07
House manager and cleaner who can speak English and French
27/06
Looking for a live-in job in Paris or Nearby
18/06
Regular weekend rental wanted
05/06
French Riviera Condo for Rent
04/06
American Family in need of 3 piece apartment in Paris
View all notices
Post a new notice