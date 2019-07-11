French Expression of the Day: j'en ai marre

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>j'en ai marre</i>?</strong></p><div>Complaining is considered something of a hobby in France and this essential expression will help get you started. </div><div><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></div><div>The expression <i>J'en ai marre</i> means 'I'm fed up', 'I'm sick of it' and 'It's getting on my nerves'. </div><div>For example, you might say: <i>J'en ai marre de tes retards incessants! - </i> <span style="white-space: pre;">'</span>I've had it with you constantly being late!'</div><div>Or, <i>J’en ai marre de ces grèves! Toujours la grève! - </i>'I'm fed up of these strikes! Always strikes!'</div><div>The infinitive of the expression is <i>en avoir marre</i> ('to be fed up', 'to be sick of'). </div><div>The expression, while informal, is not rude or impolite - as long as you're not telling someone that you're fed up of them to their face, of course. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562856928_000_Par2606108.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 439px;" /><i>This is the real Johnny Marr. Photo: AFP</i></div><div><div><strong>Origins</strong></div><div>According to some sources, the expression dates back to the late 19th/early 20th centuries and came from an old French verb <i>se marer</i> which meant 'to be bored'. </div><div>Others say the expression comes from the Spanish word 'mareo', which originally meant 'sea sickness' before it evolved to mean 'boredom'. </div><div>However French linguist Alain Rey argues that neither of these explanations is right, saying that the word marre actually comes from <i>mar</i> a slang word in France in the 1880s. The word meant the share of stolen goods after a theft: <i>en avoir mar</i> (to have one's share). This was then distorted to mean that you had had too much - or 'had enough'.</div></div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></div><div><div><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1562078423_WOTDjuly2.jpg" style="max-width: 500px; width: 100%;" /></div></div>