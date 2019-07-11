French Expression of the Day: j'en ai marre

Why do I need to know j'en ai marre?

Complaining is considered something of a hobby in France and this essential expression will help get you started.

So, what does it mean?

The expression J'en ai marre means 'I'm fed up', 'I'm sick of it' and 'It's getting on my nerves'.

For example, you might say: J'en ai marre de tes retards incessants! - ' I've had it with you constantly being late!'

Or, J’en ai marre de ces grèves! Toujours la grève! - 'I'm fed up of these strikes! Always strikes!'

The infinitive of the expression is en avoir marre ('to be fed up', 'to be sick of').

The expression, while informal, is not rude or impolite - as long as you're not telling someone that you're fed up of them to their face, of course.

