It is believed that the young oyster farmer, whose body was found in Morlaix Bay in Brittany on July 6th, died from inhaling toxic gases emitted by the green algae which is present in the area in large quantities.

According to local prosecutor Jean-Philippe Récapé, examinations of the body revealed the young man "had previously appeared to be in good health".

An autopsy will be carried out in order to determine the exact cause of death and if it is linked to the proliferation of green algae it will not be the first.