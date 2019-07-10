REVEALED: Where in France are house prices climbing the fastest?

<p>Although Paris remains the most expensive place to buy property in France, several places in northern French are reporting a big jump in property prices, according to <a href="http://lespriximmobiliers.com/pdf/Barometre_juin2019.pdf">a report</a> from real state agency LPI and property sales site Se Loger.</p><p>The data compares the price per metre square of apartments in June 2019, compared to June 2018.</p><p>The Normandy port of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin reported the highest rise at 11.6 percent. And a cluster of towns in the north east, sandwiched between Lille and the Belgian border, dominate the rankings, with Roubaix showing an 11.5 percent rise in prices in a year, Villeneuve-d'Ascq showing 11.1 percent and Tourcoing showing 10.8 percent growth.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20171017/lille-why-would-anyone-want-to-live-there">Welcome to Lille - France's most underrated city</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190301/paris-property-prices-soar-highest-levels-ever">Paris property prices soar to highest levels ever</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562752976_tourcoing.JPG" style="width: 640px; height: 417px;" /><i>The towns of Tourcoing, Roubaix and Villeneuve-d'Ascq have all seen a sharp rise in housing prices. Map: Google Maps</i></p><p>The towns are all close to the Belgian border and within easy commuting distance of Lille, which is itself enjoying <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20171017/lille-why-would-anyone-want-to-live-there">something of a renaissance</a> with rapid growth in businesses after years of stagnation.</p><p>Elsewhere the town with the third highest growth in apartment prices is also in northern France - Brittany capital Rennes showed 11.2 percent growth while neighbouring Brest recorded 10.6 percent growth.</p><p>Further south Avignon in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region recorded a 11.1 percent rise, while La Rochelle saw 10.1 percent.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562753273_000_1F86IH.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 434px;" /><i>The historic city of Avignon has seen a consistent rise in apartment prices. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Although apartment prices in Paris remain significantly higher than the rest of the country, the city saw a rise in prices of just 6.1 percent from June 2018 to June 2019.</p><p>By contrast Saint-Denis, just outside the Paris ringroad, saw a growth of 9.1 percent in apartment prices.</p><p>The area had laboured under a reputation for crime and poverty, but is now seeing significant investment for the Paris Olympics in 2024, as it has been chosen for the athletes village. </p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190614/analysis-residents-of-paris-suburb-brace-for-olympic-village-upheaval">ANALYSIS: The Olympic village effect on one suburb of Paris</a></strong></p><p>The same data for the previous year saw Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, Rennes, Avignon and La Rochelle all in the top 10, which was topped by Pessac, a commuter town for Bordeaux which locals say has benefited hugely from the arrival of a new high-speed rail line and the extension of the Eurostar to Bordeaux.</p><p><strong>The top 10 biggest rises in apartment prices from June 2018 to June 2019</strong></p><p>1. Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, Basse Normandie - 11.6 percent</p><p>2. Roubaix, Nord-Pas-de-Calais - 11.5</p><p>3. Rennes, Brittany - 11.2</p><p>4. Villeneuve d'Ascq, Nord-Pas-de-Calais - 11.1</p><p>5. Avignon, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur - 11.1</p><p>6. Tourcoing, Nord-Pas-de-Calais - 10.8</p><p>7. Brest, Brittany - 10.6</p><p>8. La Rochelle, Poitou-Charentes - 10.1</p><p>9. Colmar, Alsace - 9.8</p><p>10. Saint-Denis, Ile-de-France - 9.1</p>