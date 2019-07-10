France's news in English

The underlying problems of the French schools system summed up in one Twitter thread

Photo: AFP
In a Twitter thread author and expert on the French schools system Peter Gumbel gives his view on striking French teachers, the desperate need for major reforms and reveals underlying problems of education in France.

Thousands of students across France were forced to wait to receive the final results of their baccalaureat exams recently after hundreds of teachers, whose job it was to mark the papers, staged a strike in protest against reforms brought in by the education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

Blanquer slammed the strike and threatened to dock the pay of "teachers who have decided to play this game, which completely goes against the principles of public service".

President Macron likened it to "hostage-taking".

Former journalist Peter Gumbel an expert on the French education system who has published several books highlighting the problems in France took to Twitter to give his view of the subject and spell out some of the main problems in the French education system.

Gumbel, who wrote an article for The Local on how France must "fix its failing school system" was firmly against the striking teachers and in favour of much needed reforms to the schools system.

 

 

 

Gumbel's views were by and large well received by other experienced writers on France.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
