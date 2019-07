The move, which will take effect from 2020, will see a tax of €1.5 imposed on economy-class tickets on internal flights and those within Europe, with the highest tariff applied to business-class travellers flying outside the bloc, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

Emmanuel Macron is keen for the EU to introduce a Europe-wide green tariff on flights. Photo: AFP

The new measure is expected to bring in some €182 million a year which will be invested in greener transport infrastructures, notably rail, she said.

It will only be applied on outgoing flights and not those flying into the country, Borne added.

A similar tax was introduced in Sweden in April 2018, which imposed an added charge of up to €40 on every ticket in a bid to lessen the impact of air travel on the climate.

France has also proposed an EU-wide eco tariff on airlines, applied as either an extra tax on flights or a levy on airline fuel.

"Different charges could be considered to reinforce the principle of 'polluter pays' and France believes that they should be weighed up in order to find the best way of doing it," a source in the French government said.

"Given the scale of the climate challenge, France believes that we need to go further and more quickly."