IN IMAGES: South west France hit by hail, high winds and heavy rainfall... in July

<div>It's not exactly the kind of weather you expect in early July. </div><div>But on Monday, Ariège, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Hautes-Pyrénées, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Landes, Lot-et-Garonne and the Pyrénées-Atlantiques - all in the south west - were hit by a dramatic, albeit brief, storm. </div><div>The Pyrenees were particularly affected, with rainfall of 10-15mm in one hour, as well as hail in some places. </div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">17h hier ARTIGUELOUTAN <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/orages?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#orages</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pyreneesatlantiques?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pyreneesatlantiques</a> 📷Éric Daniel <a href="https://t.co/WvCkgsStLQ">pic.twitter.com/WvCkgsStLQ</a></p>— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees/status/1148486428583747584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bordeaux?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bordeaux</a> nord <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/orages?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#orages</a> fort vent 📷Jimmy pour <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Meteo_Pyrenees</a> <a href="https://t.co/N5X8WNxLqi">pic.twitter.com/N5X8WNxLqi</a></p>— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees/status/1148312434014347274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>Meanwhile in Foix in the Ariège department in the southern Occitanie region, there was a 'mini-tornado', with heavy hailstorms and gusts of up to 107 km/h west of the town.</div><div>The hailstorm hit between 4pm and 4:05pm.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gr%C3%AAle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#grêle</a> à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/foix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#foix</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ariege?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ariege</a> 📷Guill AumeDe nombreux dégâts signalés aux alentours <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Orages?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Orages</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VISOV1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VISOV1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/meteo09?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#meteo09</a> <a href="https://t.co/k92BYxnUso">pic.twitter.com/k92BYxnUso</a></p>— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees/status/1148274107080945665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/grele?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#grele</a> à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/foix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#foix</a> cet après-midi <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ariege?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ariege</a> 📷Fanny Da Silva pour <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Meteo_Pyrenees</a> <a href="https://t.co/0tFktLoTKN">pic.twitter.com/0tFktLoTKN</a></p>— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees/status/1148351261617598464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>The firefighters had to intervene in 12 incidents, including tree falls, electrical cables on roads and flooded cellars.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/grele?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#grele</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ariege?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ariege</a> Vernajoul <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/foix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#foix</a> 📷Celine Nini pour <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Meteo_Pyrenees</a> <a href="https://t.co/KXJCjctFnw">pic.twitter.com/KXJCjctFnw</a></p>— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees/status/1148229532379418626?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gr%C3%AAle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#grêle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ariege?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ariege</a> Montgailhard <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Foix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Foix</a> 📷CE jean’s <a href="https://t.co/1rsJbryqrL">pic.twitter.com/1rsJbryqrL</a></p>— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees/status/1019658322222436355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 18, 2018</a></blockquote></div></div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gr%C3%AAle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#grêle</a> aussi à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/foix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#foix</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ariege?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ariege</a> 📷ML Hachette <a href="https://t.co/7wjBDlsq7H">pic.twitter.com/7wjBDlsq7H</a></p>— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees/status/1014247468907876352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 3, 2018</a></blockquote></div></div><div><strong>Power cut</strong></div><div>In the Ariège department, firefighters intervened to cover some roofs.</div><div>Energy provider Enedis said that 800 homes had been deprived of electricity "in the eastern areas of Pau and north of Tarbes".</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">TAFALLAD’autres images des inondations hier après-midi après de forts orages <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/navarra?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#navarra</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tafalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tafalla</a> 📷 <a href="https://twitter.com/a?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@a</a>.otegi 👉 <a href="https://t.co/kMBA82fDy6">https://t.co/kMBA82fDy6</a> <a href="https://t.co/nQpK5KM9M6">pic.twitter.com/nQpK5KM9M6</a></p>— Météo Pyrénées (@Meteo_Pyrenees) <a href="https://twitter.com/Meteo_Pyrenees/status/1148504153192390657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>In the Landes, the "violent storm" hit the south of Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse and east of Villeneuve-de-Marsan, at around 10pm on Monday night, according to Enedis.</div><div>Orange storm warnings - the second highest level - had been put in place in the area on Monday but have since been lifted. </div>