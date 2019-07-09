France's news in English

IN IMAGES: South west France hit by hail, high winds and heavy rainfall... in July

9 July 2019
12:24 CEST+02:00
The south west of France has been hit by some decidedly unseasonable weather, with an intense hailstorm, high winds and heavy rainfall battering the area on Monday.
It's not exactly the kind of weather you expect in early July. 
 
But on Monday, Ariège, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Hautes-Pyrénées, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Landes, Lot-et-Garonne and the Pyrénées-Atlantiques - all in the south west - were hit by a dramatic, albeit brief, storm. 
 
The Pyrenees were particularly affected, with rainfall of 10-15mm in one hour, as well as hail in some places. 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile in Foix in the Ariège department in the southern Occitanie region, there was a 'mini-tornado', with heavy hailstorms and gusts of up to 107 km/h west of the town.
 
The hailstorm hit between 4pm and 4:05pm.
 
 
 
 
 
The firefighters had to intervene in 12 incidents, including tree falls, electrical cables on roads and flooded cellars.
 

 

 

 
 
 
 
Power cut
 
In the Ariège department, firefighters intervened to cover some roofs.
 
Energy provider Enedis said that 800 homes had been deprived of electricity "in the eastern areas of Pau and north of Tarbes".
 
 
In the Landes, the "violent storm" hit the south of Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse and east of Villeneuve-de-Marsan, at around 10pm on Monday night, according to Enedis.
 
Orange storm warnings - the second highest level - had been put in place in the area on Monday but have since been lifted. 
 
