The expensive bistro was burned out on March 16 - the day that the Champs-Elysées was looted and vandalised by people who were taking part in the weekly 'yellow vest' protest.

It was badly damaged by the fire, but owners now say they are ready to reopen and diners will find it has been "identically restored".

The first-floor dining room will be available to those who wish to watch the traditional Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysées.

The high-priced brasserie has long been popular with well-off Parisiens and became a symbol of the wealthy class of France when Nicolas Sarkozy celebrated his election victory there in 2007, inviting rich friends and billionaire campaign donors to join him.

The demonstration of March 16 proved to be a defining moment in the 'yellow vest' movement, and both France and the world were shocked at scenes of destruction on the famed Champs-Elysées.

After that police took a harder line on demonstrations and protests were banned from parts of Paris, including the Champs-Elysées.

The movement dwindled, thanks in part to a package of measures from Emmanuel Macron to address the grievances of the protesters, and now although some Saturday protests continue, numbers are down to a few hundred from the 280,000 a week who turned out during the movement's peak.