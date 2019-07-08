On the agenda: What's happening in France this week?

<p><strong>Monday July 8th </strong></p><p>French President Emmanuel Macron will preside over a <strong>military ceremony at Invalides</strong> in Paris on Monday. </p><div>And don't forget that <a href="https://en.parisinfo.com/discovering-paris/major-events/paris-plages" target="_blank"><strong>Paris plages</strong></a> is now officially open until September 1st.</div><div>The Paris Plages projects will transform some areas along the Seine and provide you the beach atmosphere you have desperately been needing. There will be sandboxes with rentable umbrellas and desk chairs, a floating pool, and various musical and sporting events. You can book a luxury river cruise and sip champagne along the Seine if you would like to take it up a notch. </div><div>Away from the river the Bassin de la Vilette in the 19th arrondissement has also had a summer makeover complete with deck chairs, changing cabins and an open-air pool in the canal basin.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562579140_000_1856JD.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>Tuesday July 9th</strong></div><div>French MPs will vote on a <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190701/what-does-frances-proposed-new-hate-speech-law-mean-for-social-media" target="_blank"><strong>new</strong> <strong>far-reaching law to tackle hate speech online</strong></a>.</div><div><div>Laeticia Avia, a former lawyer who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique en Marche party and party spokesperson on issues relating to hate speech has proposed the bill which will be debated in the National Assembly this week.</div><div><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190701/what-does-frances-proposed-new-hate-speech-law-mean-for-social-media" target="_blank">READ MORE about the law here</a>. </strong></div><div><div>The sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190613/saudi-princess-to-stand-trial-in-paris-for-telling-bodyguard-to-beat-up-decorator" target="_blank">is to be put on trial in Paris on Tuesday</a> for allegedly ordering her bodyguard to beat up a workman in the French capital.</div><div><div>The case against Princess Hassa bint Salman stems from an alleged assault in her apartment on the ultra-expensive Avenue Foch in west Paris in September 2016.</div></div></div><div>More than 10 years after French tycoon <strong>Bernard Tapie</strong> received a €400-million state payout, the businessman is set to receive his verdict from the courts after his trial for fraud and embezzling public funds. </div><div><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1552305623_000_1EE5IE.jpg" style="max-width: 640px; width: 100%;" /><i>Bernard Tapie will receive his verdict on Tuesday. Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>Wednesday July 10th</strong></div><div>The final vote on the <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180918/how-france-plans-to-transform-its-struggling-health-system" target="_blank"><strong>new healthcare bill </strong></a>will take place in French parliament on Wednesday. Here's a look at the <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180918/how-france-plans-to-transform-its-struggling-health-system" target="_blank">main reforms included in the bill.</a></div><div><div><a href="https://francofolies.fr/" target="_blank"><strong>Francofolies Festival in La Rochelle</strong></a>: July 10th - 14th</div><div>Enjoy a couple of days listening to contemporary French music in La Rochelle, finishing with a Bastille Day spectacular This festival is one of a kind as it actively develops budding artists who express themselves in the language of Moliere. Le Chantier de Francos has sprung alongside Francofolies, offering support for developing French artists. </div></div><div><strong>Thursday July 11th</strong></div><div><div>Thursday marks the end of the trial of <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190508/france-telecoms-ex-boss-faces-court-over-string-of-staff-suicides" target="_blank"><strong>Didier Lombard,</strong> who was CEO of France Telecom</a> when a wave of suicides in which 35 employees took their own lives occurred.</div><div>The case looked at what was behind the deaths that occurred between 2008 and 2009 when Didier Lombard was at the helm of the company, which is today known as Orange.</div><div>The <strong>national committee of organic farming</strong> will also meet on Thursday in Paris. </div></div><div><strong>Friday July 12th </strong></div><div><div><strong><a href="http://www.parislete.fr/" target="_blank">Paris quartier d'été festival</a>: July 12th - August 3rd</strong></div><div>This summer festival in Paris has been going on since 1990 and has become an integral part of summer in the capital. From theatrical acts to circus performances, this arts festival will be sure to entertain you for free or very low prices. As you walk through parks or monuments, make sure to stop by and see at least one of 70 performances all over the city. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562579350_000_ARP3592981.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Paris quartier d'ete festival in 2013. Photo: AFP </i></div><div><div>A French court will delivers its verdict on a <strong>'yellow vest' who allegedly targeted philosopher and writer Alain Finkielkraut</strong> with anti-Semitic abuse.</div><div>Police intervened to protect the leading French intellectual after he was targeted by a group of protesters on the fringe of a demonstration in central Paris back in February, according to videos posted on social networks.</div></div></div><div><strong>Saturday July 13th </strong></div><div>French boxer Tony Yoka will face Russian Alexander Dimitrenko in the ring in Antibes on Saturday. </div><div><strong>Sunday July 14th</strong></div></div><div><div><strong>Bastille Day</strong>: July 14th</div><div>On France's national day celebrations take place all over the country and no expense is spared. </div><div>In Paris, the fire stations will open their doors to revellers for the traditional 'Bals des Pompiers' on Saturday and Sunday while various international artists and the Orchestre national de France will be at the Champs de Mars for a free concert right by the Eiffel tower, followed by a fireworks display on the Trocadéro.</div><div>Every town will have its own celebration, usually involving fireworks, check our your local mairie for details.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562579473_000_APP2002071436488.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 421px;" /><i>Bal des pompiers. Photo: AFP</i></div><div><div><a href="http://www.recreanice.fr/festival-pyrotechnique-feu-artifice-cannes-juillet-aout-cote-azur" target="_blank"><strong>Cannes International firework festival</strong></a>: July 14th - August 24th</div><div>Cannes isn't limited to its annual film festival. The Pyrotechnic Art Festival has been welcoming the greatest pyrotechnists every summer since 1998, and over 200,000 spectators come and gather along the Croisette to see this thousand-year-old art form.</div><div>Six guest countries compete to put in a display every week until the best is chosen.</div></div></div>