On the agenda: What's happening in France this week?

Monday July 8th

French President Emmanuel Macron will preside over a military ceremony at Invalides in Paris on Monday.

And don't forget that Paris plages is now officially open until September 1st.

The Paris Plages projects will transform some areas along the Seine and provide you the beach atmosphere you have desperately been needing. There will be sandboxes with rentable umbrellas and desk chairs, a floating pool, and various musical and sporting events. You can book a luxury river cruise and sip champagne along the Seine if you would like to take it up a notch.

Away from the river the Bassin de la Vilette in the 19th arrondissement has also had a summer makeover complete with deck chairs, changing cabins and an open-air pool in the canal basin.

Tuesday July 9th